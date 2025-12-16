Willebroek reaches new audiences with primetime television slot

The talents of the European champion were enjoyed by a nationwide television audience in Belgium.

European and Belgian champion Brass Band Willebroek recently widened its musical profile to a new audience with a live performance on primetime Belgian national television.

Live Live Live

Led by conductor Frans Violet they appeared on 'Live Live Live' on the main broadcasting VRT 1 channel as a special guest alongside The Atomic Orchestra.

Hosted by Bart Peeters, together with Jo Hermans and his ensemble, the programme explored the vibrant world of wind bands, fanfares and brass bands.

Showcase

Through music and conversation, viewers were invited behind the scenes to discover the stories behind the repertoire, the performers and their instruments.

Brass Band Willebroek showcased both traditional as well as contemporary music with performances of 'Deep Harmony', followed by the thrilling finale of 'Euroflash'.

The episode is now available for replay on the Belgian broadcaster's VRT MAX replay service.