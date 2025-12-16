                 

*
banner

News

Willebroek reaches new audiences with primetime television slot

The talents of the European champion were enjoyed by a nationwide television audience in Belgium.

Frans Violet
  Frans Violet led the band onto the live stage

Tuesday, 16 December 2025

        

European and Belgian champion Brass Band Willebroek recently widened its musical profile to a new audience with a live performance on primetime Belgian national television.

Live Live Live

Led by conductor Frans Violet they appeared on 'Live Live Live' on the main broadcasting VRT 1 channel as a special guest alongside The Atomic Orchestra.

Hosted by Bart Peeters, together with Jo Hermans and his ensemble, the programme explored the vibrant world of wind bands, fanfares and brass bands.

Showcase

Through music and conversation, viewers were invited behind the scenes to discover the stories behind the repertoire, the performers and their instruments.

Brass Band Willebroek showcased both traditional as well as contemporary music with performances of 'Deep Harmony', followed by the thrilling finale of 'Euroflash'.

The episode is now available for replay on the Belgian broadcaster's VRT MAX replay service.

        

TAGS: Brass Band Willebroek

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

4BR Review

4BR Review: Annual Awards nominations broadcast

December 16 • The long list nominees for the 2025 4BR Awards will be revealed in a special live broadcast on Wednesday evening at 7.00pm — so why not join us and see if you agree with our choices.

Oldroyd

Kennedy signing adds to Oldroyd Opus

December 16 • The award winning cooperation band flugel star Stephanie Kennedy has been welcomed as a new Oldroyd Musical Instruments Performance Artist.

Frans Violet

Willebroek reaches new audiences with primetime television slot

December 16 • The talents of the European champion were enjoyed by a nationwide television audience in Belgium.

We are going on a bear hunt

Leyland to go on a bear hunt...

December 16 • There will be plenty of family fun in 2026 for supporters of Leyland Band — as they lead the musical accompaniment to a classic bear hunt.

What's on »

Garforth Brass - Strawberry Fields Primary School

Friday 5 December • Garforth Methodist Church,. Church Lane,. Garforth,. Leeds LS25 1NW

The Hepworth Band - Christmas Brass & Voices

Saturday 6 December • Thornhill Parish Church, Dewsbury WF12 0JZ

Petworth Town Band - Petworth Town Band Christmas Event

Saturday 6 December • Petworth Town Centre GU28 OAD

Haverhill Silver Band - Family Christmas Concert

Sunday 7 December • Castle Manor Academy, Haverhill CB9 9JE

Petworth Town Band - PetworthTown Band Christmas Concert

Saturday 13 December • St Maryâ€™s Church Petworth GU28 OAD

Vacancies »

Banks Brass Band

December 16 • Merry Christmas from Banks Brass Band, a friendly non-contesting Band near Southport. We are looking for experienced players to strengthen our euphonium, trombone and bass rows. Rehearsals: Mondays 8.00-9.30 in the Hub@Banks community centre, PR4 8BL.

Cambrian Brass

December 15 • We are a hard-working, positive and welcoming brass band, proudly inclusive and open to players of all experience levels. As we prepare for the forthcoming Regional Championships, we currently have a vacancy for a Solo Cornet player.

Cambrian Brass

December 15 • We are a hard-working, positive and welcoming brass band, proudly inclusive and open to players of all experience levels. As we prepare for the forthcoming Regional Championships, we currently have a vacancy for a Flugelhorn player.

Pro Cards »

Howard J Evans

MA (Dist), Mus.B (hons), ARCM (hons), LRAM, LTCL, PGCE
Conductor, composer, arranger, tutor and pianist

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top