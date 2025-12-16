Kennedy signing adds to Oldroyd Opus

The award winning cooperation band flugel star Stephanie Kennedy has been welcomed as a new Oldroyd Musical Instruments Performance Artist.

Oldroyd Musical Instruments continues to make high-profile additions to its Performance Artist roster with the news that Stephanie Kennedy, the flugel horn star of Brass in Concert Champion, the cooperation band, will now perform on its instruments.

Speaking about her new link she said: "I'm delighted to become a Performance Artist with the company and to play on the Oldroyd Opus 7 flugel that delivers a beautifully focused and resonant sound with excellent intonation throughout the range."

Stephanie, who the 'Best Flugel' award in helping the cooperation band to its Brass in Concert success in Gateshead recently, added: "The freeness of the response and clarity in all registers allows me to play with confidence and musical freedom."

In response a spokesperson for Oldroyd Musical Instruments, who also provide the Black Dyke Band with their instruments, told 4BR: "Being able to welcome such an outstanding elite level performer to play our equally outstanding Opus 7 flugel is such a huge endorsement of what we are trying to achieve with our range of instruments.

Stephanie is hugely respected as a performer and an inspirational figure to an aspiring new generation of players."

To find out more about Oldroyd Instruments go to: https://theoldroydgroup.co.uk/