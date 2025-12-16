                 

*
banner

News

Kennedy signing adds to Oldroyd Opus

The award winning cooperation band flugel star Stephanie Kennedy has been welcomed as a new Oldroyd Musical Instruments Performance Artist.

Oldroyd
  Stephanie Kennedy has become a Oldroyd Performance Artist

Tuesday, 16 December 2025

        

Oldroyd Musical Instruments continues to make high-profile additions to its Performance Artist roster with the news that Stephanie Kennedy, the flugel horn star of Brass in Concert Champion, the cooperation band, will now perform on its instruments.

Speaking about her new link she said: "I'm delighted to become a Performance Artist with the company and to play on the Oldroyd Opus 7 flugel that delivers a beautifully focused and resonant sound with excellent intonation throughout the range."

Best flugel

Stephanie, who the 'Best Flugel' award in helping the cooperation band to its Brass in Concert success in Gateshead recently, added: "The freeness of the response and clarity in all registers allows me to play with confidence and musical freedom."

Elite level

In response a spokesperson for Oldroyd Musical Instruments, who also provide the Black Dyke Band with their instruments, told 4BR: "Being able to welcome such an outstanding elite level performer to play our equally outstanding Opus 7 flugel is such a huge endorsement of what we are trying to achieve with our range of instruments.

Stephanie is hugely respected as a performer and an inspirational figure to an aspiring new generation of players."

Find out more


To find out more about Oldroyd Instruments go to: https://theoldroydgroup.co.uk/

        

TAGS: the cooperation band

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

4BR Review

4BR Review: Annual Awards nominations broadcast

December 16 • The long list nominees for the 2025 4BR Awards will be revealed in a special live broadcast on Wednesday evening at 7.00pm — so why not join us and see if you agree with our choices.

Oldroyd

Kennedy signing adds to Oldroyd Opus

December 16 • The award winning cooperation band flugel star Stephanie Kennedy has been welcomed as a new Oldroyd Musical Instruments Performance Artist.

Frans Violet

Willebroek reaches new audiences with primetime television slot

December 16 • The talents of the European champion were enjoyed by a nationwide television audience in Belgium.

We are going on a bear hunt

Leyland to go on a bear hunt...

December 16 • There will be plenty of family fun in 2026 for supporters of Leyland Band — as they lead the musical accompaniment to a classic bear hunt.

What's on »

Garforth Brass - Strawberry Fields Primary School

Friday 5 December • Garforth Methodist Church,. Church Lane,. Garforth,. Leeds LS25 1NW

The Hepworth Band - Christmas Brass & Voices

Saturday 6 December • Thornhill Parish Church, Dewsbury WF12 0JZ

Petworth Town Band - Petworth Town Band Christmas Event

Saturday 6 December • Petworth Town Centre GU28 OAD

Haverhill Silver Band - Family Christmas Concert

Sunday 7 December • Castle Manor Academy, Haverhill CB9 9JE

Petworth Town Band - PetworthTown Band Christmas Concert

Saturday 13 December • St Maryâ€™s Church Petworth GU28 OAD

Vacancies »

Banks Brass Band

December 16 • Merry Christmas from Banks Brass Band, a friendly non-contesting Band near Southport. We are looking for experienced players to strengthen our euphonium, trombone and bass rows. Rehearsals: Mondays 8.00-9.30 in the Hub@Banks community centre, PR4 8BL.

Cambrian Brass

December 15 • We are a hard-working, positive and welcoming brass band, proudly inclusive and open to players of all experience levels. As we prepare for the forthcoming Regional Championships, we currently have a vacancy for a Solo Cornet player.

Cambrian Brass

December 15 • We are a hard-working, positive and welcoming brass band, proudly inclusive and open to players of all experience levels. As we prepare for the forthcoming Regional Championships, we currently have a vacancy for a Flugelhorn player.

Pro Cards »

Phillip Littlemore

GGSM, AoBBA Member
Conductor, Band Trainer, Adjudicator, Arranger, Teacher and Publisher

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top