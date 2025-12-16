4BR Review: Annual Awards nominations broadcast

The long list nominees for the 2025 4BR Awards will be revealed in a special live broadcast on Wednesday evening at 7.00pm — so why not join us and see if you agree with our choices.

The latest 4BR Review podcast with Iwan Fox and Chris Thomas will concentrate on the announcement of the long list nominations for the annual 4BR Awards.

Categories

The 2025 categories to be announced are 'Band of the Year'; 'Conductor of the Year'; 'Player of the Year'; 'Lower Section/Youth Band of the Year'; 'Newcomer of the Year'; 'Test Piece of the Year'; 'Contest Performance of the Year'; 'CD of the Year' and 'Solo & Small Ensemble of the Year'.

Your views

The nominations in each category will be revealed as well as the reasoning behind the choices, whilst we hope you will also take the opportunity to either agree or disagree with the choices made — and let us also know why.

The nominees will be considered a panel of judges before the winners in each category will be revealed on the 4BR on Christmas Day, alongside the 4BR Special Award.

Join us

Join us on Wednesday evening 17th December at 7.00pm — and have your say.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yMugGsKP2ak