The need to break down barriers

Sarah Groarke-Booth recently led a focused webinar on the challenges faced by female conductors in the banding world.

The celebration of International Women's Day recently saw Brass Bands England and the Brass Band Conductors' Association (BBCA) host a discussion webinar on the topic of the challenges faced by female conductors in the banding movement.

Panel

Led by the respected conductor Sarah Groarke-Booth, its panel comprised Katrina Marzella (freelance performer and conductor), Mark Bromley (Chairperson of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain), Sarah McWatt (Director of AMP, formerly NYMAZ) and James Holt (BBCA Chairperson).

The initial question was centred on whether the panel and invited guests thought that, "we should see more female conductors in brass banding?", with the panel members each giving invaluable insight throughout their viewpoints and opinions.

Revealing statistics researched by Marrianne Garbutt, who is undertaken research into the subject were presented and discussed, as well as parallels concerning equity and equality with other areas of arts, culture and sport.

Discussion points

There was also discussion points raised in relation to other banding nations and the need and ability to challenge and break down barriers of exclusion, tokenism and promotion.

This included the cooperation needed to increase representation at all levels and in different aspects of the banding movement based on merit and talent.

Examples of 'good practice' where highlighted — from the work of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain and Brass Band Conductor Association, to individual organisations and bands.

Push for change

This emphasised the overwhelming desire for action and working in cooperation with a shared outlook, especially of a younger demographic of new 'leaders' to push for change.

These included the 'Maestra' scheme in Norway, the work AMP in linking with young female conductors, the recent conducting leadership of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain, and the inclusive ethos of bands such as Kirkbymoorside Town Brass Band.

To view:

The discussion will be posted for BBE members at:

https://www.bbe.org.uk/member/resource/bbca-female-conductors-panelist-discussion