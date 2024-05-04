                 

Result: 2024 European Championships — Championship Section

Brass Band Treize Etoiles retains the European title in Palanga

Saturday, 04 May 2024

        

Result:


Championship Section:

Adjudicators:
Set Work: Bertrand Moren, Margie Antrobus, Thomas Ludescher
Own Choice: Andrew Duncan, David Thornton, Thomas Doss

Set Work: A Road Less Travelled By (Philip Sparke)
Set Work/Own Choice = Total

1. Brass Band Treize Etoiles (Frederic Theodoloz): 95/98 = 193
Karma â€” Concerto No 20 for Brass Band (Ludovic Neurohr)

2. Eikanger-Bjorsvik Musikklag (Florent Didier): 94/97 = 191
Jesus in Tibet (Simon Dobson)

3. Brassband Willebroek (Frans Violet): 96/94 = 190
Sand and Stars (Thierry Deleruyelle)

4. Tredegar Band (Ian Porthouse): 97/91 = 188*
Dear Cassandra... â€” Concerto No. 14 for Brass Band (Ludovic Neurohr)

5. Brass Band Schoonhoven (Erik Janssen): 93/95 = 188
The Falcon in the Snow (Paul Saggers)

6. Brighouse & Rastrick (Prof David King): 91/96 = 187
Z 1920 â€” Scenes from a Silent Movie (Peter Graham)

7. Brassband Burgermusik Luzern (Michael Bach): 92/92 = 184
Cataclysms (Roland Szentpali)

8. Hauts-de-France Brass Band (Luc Vertommen): 98/85 = 183
Sand and Stars (Thierry Deleruyelle)

9. 3BA Concert Band (Corsin Tuor): 90/88 = 178*
Weeping Willow (Hitoshi Takahashi)

10. Brass Band Oberosterreich (Gunther Reisegger): 89/89 = 178
The Triumph of Time (Peter Graham)

11. Gota Brass Band (Michael Thomsen): 88/87 = 175
Fraternity (Thierry Deleruyelle)

12. Concord Brass Band (Jesper Juul Windahl): 87/86 = 173
Sand and Stars (Thierry Deleruyelle)

Best Soloist: Vidar Nordli (trombone) — Eikanger-Bjorsvik Musikklag

*Set Work placing takes precedence in event of a tie

        

