Roberston heads home for musical weekend

Besson star Chris Robertson has a busy weekend of workshops and adjudications as he returns to Aberdeen and Perth.

Brighouse & Rastrick euphonium star Chris Robertson is back in his homeland of Scotland this weekend to lead a special workshop event in Aberdeen as well as adjudicate at the Northern Counties Brass Band Association contest in Perth.

Workshops

The Besson artist, hails from Carnoustie and will be working with young players from the Aberdeenshire area today before taking on the adjudication role for the contest featuring ten bands at North Inch Community Campus on Sunday.

Contest

Vying for success there will be Bo'ness & Carriden, Clackmannan District, Dundee Instrumental, Irvine & Dreghorn, Kirkintilloch Kelvin, Lochgelly, Newmains & District, Perthshire Brass, Tullis Russell Mills and Turriff Silver.

The contest has been pre-drawn and the format is a maximum 20-minute entertainment programme.

Trophies will be awarded for the highest placed bands from sections 1-4 as well as for the Most Entertaining Programme, Best Soloist, Best Soprano, and Best Percussion.

