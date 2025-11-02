Result: 2025 Borders Entertainment Contest

Renfrew Burgh tops the entertainment in Jedburgh.

Report to follow.

Result:

Adjudicators: Paul Drury and Russell Gray

1. Renfrew Burgh (Mark Good)

2. Jedforest Instrumental (Phil Rosier)

3. Annan Town (Lewis Wilkinson)

4. Irvine & Dreghorn (Joshua Parkhill)

5. Selkirk Silver (Stuart Black)

6. Broxburn & Livingston (Caroline Farren)

7. Langholm Town (Chris Bradley)

8. Coalburn Intermediate (Gareth Bowman)

9. Peebles Burgh (David McAuley)

10. Whitburn Heartlands (Peter Holmes)

11. St Ronan's Silver (Mike Marzella)

12. Penicuik Silver (Jess Purbrick)

13. Hawick Saxhorn (Alan Fernie)

14. Kirkton Brass (Paul McKelvie OBE)

15. MacTaggart Scott Loanhead (Amy Paterson)

Best Entertainment: Penicuik Silver

Best Second Section Band: Jedforest Instrumental

Best Third Section Band: Renfew Burgh

Best Fourth Section Band: Coalburn Intermediate

Highest placed Borders Band: Jedforest Instrumental

Best Soloist: Fraser Kirk (Irvine & Dreghorn)

Best Instrumentalist: Ash Paton (Renfrew Burgh)

Best solo cornet: Ash Paton (Renfrew Burgh)

Best bass section: Broxburn & Livingston

Best percussion: Whitburn Heartlands

Best deportment: Langholm Town

Youngest player: Whitburn Heartlands