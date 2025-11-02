                 

Result: 2025 Borders Entertainment Contest

Renfrew Burgh tops the entertainment in Jedburgh.

SBBA
  Renfrew Burgh Band took the honours in Jeburgh

Sunday, 02 November 2025

        

Report to follow.

Result:

Adjudicators: Paul Drury and Russell Gray

1. Renfrew Burgh (Mark Good)
2. Jedforest Instrumental (Phil Rosier)
3. Annan Town (Lewis Wilkinson)
4. Irvine & Dreghorn (Joshua Parkhill)
5. Selkirk Silver (Stuart Black)
6. Broxburn & Livingston (Caroline Farren)
7. Langholm Town (Chris Bradley)
8. Coalburn Intermediate (Gareth Bowman)
9. Peebles Burgh (David McAuley)
10. Whitburn Heartlands (Peter Holmes)
11. St Ronan's Silver (Mike Marzella)
12. Penicuik Silver (Jess Purbrick)
13. Hawick Saxhorn (Alan Fernie)
14. Kirkton Brass (Paul McKelvie OBE)
15. MacTaggart Scott Loanhead (Amy Paterson)

Best Entertainment: Penicuik Silver
Best Second Section Band: Jedforest Instrumental
Best Third Section Band: Renfew Burgh
Best Fourth Section Band: Coalburn Intermediate

Highest placed Borders Band: Jedforest Instrumental

Best Soloist: Fraser Kirk (Irvine & Dreghorn)
Best Instrumentalist: Ash Paton (Renfrew Burgh)
Best solo cornet: Ash Paton (Renfrew Burgh)
Best bass section: Broxburn & Livingston
Best percussion: Whitburn Heartlands
Best deportment: Langholm Town
Youngest player: Whitburn Heartlands

        

