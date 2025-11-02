                 

*
banner

News

Results: 2025 Wychavon Festival of Brass

Ratby Co-operative leads the entertainment winners at Evesham with section victories for Lydbrook, Harborough, Lydney Town and University of Warwick Brass.

wychavon
  There was plenty of great entertainment on show in Evesham

Sunday, 02 November 2025

        

Results:


Report to follow

Championship Section:

Adjudicator: Sheona White

1. Ratby Co-operative (Chris Jeans): 198
2. Parc & Dare (Dewi Griffiths): 197
3. Newstead Brass (Martin Heartfield): 196
4. Redbridge Brass (Chris Bearman): 194
5. Lydbrook (David Barringer): 193
6. Sovereign Brass (David Maplestone): 190
7. Blackburn & Darwen (Daniel Thomas): 189
8. Fulham Brass (Sam Hairsine): 187
9. Audley Brass (Tom Hancock): 186
10. Langley Band (Cliff Parker): 185
11. Milton Keynes Brass (Neil Brownless): 184

2026 British Open Spring Festival invitation: Lydbrook
Entertainment Award: Redbridge Brass
Best Soloist: Joshua Pope (cornet) — Ratby Co-operative
Best Baritones: Parc & Dare
Best Percussion: Ratby Co-operative


First Section:

Adjudicator: Mark Wilkinson

1. Lydbrook (David Barringer): 193
2. Parc & Dare (Dewi Griffiths): 191
3. Audley Brass (Tom Hancock): 188
4. Kidlington Concert Brass (Jonathan Pippen): 187
5. Blackburn & Darwen (Daniel Thomas): 185
6. Forest of Dean Brass (Martyn Patterson): 183
7. Rushden Town (Adele Hudson): 182
8. Cross Keys Silver (Dave Collins): 181
9. Regent Brass (Alan Duguid): 180
10. Bedford Town (Craig Patterson): 179

Entertainment Award: Audley Brass
Best Baritones: Lydbrook
Best Percussion: Lydbrook


Second Section:

Adjudicator: Danny Brooks

1. Harborough Band (Ben Smith): 98
2. Cinderford (Steve Kane): 97
3. City of Birmingham Brass (Saphran Ali): 95
4. Stourport-on-Severn Brass (Oliver Wilson): 94
5. Cross Keys Silver (Dave Collins): 93
6. Avonbank (Evesham) (Micah Parsons): 91
7. Newport Borough (Martin McHale): 89
8. Wem Jubilee (Cathy Rutherford): 88

Entertainment Award: Newport Borough Brass
Best Soloist: euphonium (Cinderford)
Best Baritones: Stourport on Severn
Best Percission: Cinderford


Third Section:

Adjudicator: Brett Baker

1. Lydney Town (Thomas Dunne): 192
2. Putney & Wimbledon (Sam Topp): 189
3. Wem Jubilee (Cathy Rutherford): 188
4. Gwaun Cae Gurwen (Alex Parker): 186
5. Dronfield Band (Simon Gresswell): 185
6. Ynyshir (Robert Burnett): 184
7. Avonbank (Evesham) (Micah Parsons): 183
8. Exeter Railway (Ben Ellito): 181
9. Shipston Town (Alex Bland): 180
10. Pillowell Silver (Ian Whitburn): 179
11=. City of Cardiff (Melingriffith) 2 (John Murray): 178
11=. Severn Tunnel (Louis C Thomas): 178

Entertainment Award: Lydney Town
Best Soloist: Rawdon Donovan (trombone) — Shipston Town
Best Baritones: WEM Jubilee
Best Percussion: WEM Jubilee
Dave Hodgetts Memorial Trophy: Percussion (Gwaun Cae Gurwen)


Fourth Section:

Adjudicator: Luke Barker

1. University of Warwick Brass (Tom Stoneman)
2. Brighton & Hove City Brass (Rom Stanko)
3. Shaftesbury Town (Martin Hill)
4. Cottenham (Peter Mackley)
5. Pillowell Silver (Ian Whitburn)
6. Cubbington Silver (Kieron Howe)
7. Blaenavon (Alun F Williams)
8. Pangbourne Band (Stewart Lewins)

Entertainment Award: University of Warwick Brass
Best Soloist: Eb tuba (University of Warwick Brass)
Best Baritones: Cubbington Silver
Best Percussion: Brighton & Hove City Brass

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

wychavon

Results: 2025 Wychavon Festival of Brass

November 2 • Ratby Co-operative leads the entertainment winners at Evesham with section victories for Lydbrook, Harborough, Lydney Town and University of Warwick Brass.

SBBA

Result: 2025 Borders Entertainment Contest

November 2 • Renfrew Burgh tops the entertainment in Jedburgh.

stavanger

Results: 2025 Siddis Championship

November 2 • Eikanger claims a fourth consecutive title as they lead the Nordic entertainment in Stavanger.

utrecht

Results: 2025 Dutch National Championships

November 2 • De Bazuin Oenkerk leads the title winners in Utrecht.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Paddington Brass

Friday 31 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. WC1 2DJ W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Regent Hall Band of the Salvation Army

Sunday 2 November • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. WC1 2DJ W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Sunday 2 November • St Alfege Church. Greenwich Church Street. SE10 9BJ SE10 9BJ

Dobcross Silver Band - Elland Silver Band

Sunday 2 November • c/o Dobcross Band Club. Platt Lane. Dobcross Saddleworth OL3 5AD

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Friday 7 November • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. WC1 2DJ W1C2DJ

Vacancies »

Enderby Band

November 2 • Vacancies: Soprano cornet, Bb bass, percussion. . . We are a Championship section band based in the village of Enderby, Leicestershire. Following our 2nd place finish at the LBBA contest, we seek committed players to join our hardworking & friendly band.

Lostock Hall Brass Band

November 2 • Application deadline 5th Nov LHMBB, NW 2nd Section seek applications for a vibrant, enthusiastic Musical Director to continue to develop and grow the band. With a great mix of youth and experience we are based just off M6 JCT 29 . .

Croy Silver Band

November 1 • Croy Silver Band currently has contest vacancies on Cornet and Percussion, but is always happy to accommodate enthusiastic new players in any section of the band.

Pro Cards »

Martin Heartfield

GGSM, ARCM, PGCE
Conductor, Adjudicator, Educationalist

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top