Results: 2025 Wychavon Festival of Brass

Ratby Co-operative leads the entertainment winners at Evesham with section victories for Lydbrook, Harborough, Lydney Town and University of Warwick Brass.

There was plenty of great entertainment on show in Evesham

Results:

Report to follow Championship Section: Adjudicator: Sheona White 1. Ratby Co-operative (Chris Jeans): 198

2. Parc & Dare (Dewi Griffiths): 197

3. Newstead Brass (Martin Heartfield): 196

4. Redbridge Brass (Chris Bearman): 194

5. Lydbrook (David Barringer): 193

6. Sovereign Brass (David Maplestone): 190

7. Blackburn & Darwen (Daniel Thomas): 189

8. Fulham Brass (Sam Hairsine): 187

9. Audley Brass (Tom Hancock): 186

10. Langley Band (Cliff Parker): 185

11. Milton Keynes Brass (Neil Brownless): 184 2026 British Open Spring Festival invitation: Lydbrook

Entertainment Award: Redbridge Brass

Best Soloist: Joshua Pope (cornet) — Ratby Co-operative

Best Baritones: Parc & Dare

Best Percussion: Ratby Co-operative

First Section: Adjudicator: Mark Wilkinson 1. Lydbrook (David Barringer): 193

2. Parc & Dare (Dewi Griffiths): 191

3. Audley Brass (Tom Hancock): 188

4. Kidlington Concert Brass (Jonathan Pippen): 187

5. Blackburn & Darwen (Daniel Thomas): 185

6. Forest of Dean Brass (Martyn Patterson): 183

7. Rushden Town (Adele Hudson): 182

8. Cross Keys Silver (Dave Collins): 181

9. Regent Brass (Alan Duguid): 180

10. Bedford Town (Craig Patterson): 179 Entertainment Award: Audley Brass

Best Baritones: Lydbrook

Best Percussion: Lydbrook

Second Section: Adjudicator: Danny Brooks 1. Harborough Band (Ben Smith): 98

2. Cinderford (Steve Kane): 97

3. City of Birmingham Brass (Saphran Ali): 95

4. Stourport-on-Severn Brass (Oliver Wilson): 94

5. Cross Keys Silver (Dave Collins): 93

6. Avonbank (Evesham) (Micah Parsons): 91

7. Newport Borough (Martin McHale): 89

8. Wem Jubilee (Cathy Rutherford): 88 Entertainment Award: Newport Borough Brass

Best Soloist: euphonium (Cinderford)

Best Baritones: Stourport on Severn

Best Percission: Cinderford

Third Section: Adjudicator: Brett Baker 1. Lydney Town (Thomas Dunne): 192

2. Putney & Wimbledon (Sam Topp): 189

3. Wem Jubilee (Cathy Rutherford): 188

4. Gwaun Cae Gurwen (Alex Parker): 186

5. Dronfield Band (Simon Gresswell): 185

6. Ynyshir (Robert Burnett): 184

7. Avonbank (Evesham) (Micah Parsons): 183

8. Exeter Railway (Ben Ellito): 181

9. Shipston Town (Alex Bland): 180

10. Pillowell Silver (Ian Whitburn): 179

11=. City of Cardiff (Melingriffith) 2 (John Murray): 178

11=. Severn Tunnel (Louis C Thomas): 178 Entertainment Award: Lydney Town

Best Soloist: Rawdon Donovan (trombone) — Shipston Town

Best Baritones: WEM Jubilee

Best Percussion: WEM Jubilee

Dave Hodgetts Memorial Trophy: Percussion (Gwaun Cae Gurwen)

Fourth Section: Adjudicator: Luke Barker 1. University of Warwick Brass (Tom Stoneman)

2. Brighton & Hove City Brass (Rom Stanko)

3. Shaftesbury Town (Martin Hill)

4. Cottenham (Peter Mackley)

5. Pillowell Silver (Ian Whitburn)

6. Cubbington Silver (Kieron Howe)

7. Blaenavon (Alun F Williams)

8. Pangbourne Band (Stewart Lewins) Entertainment Award: University of Warwick Brass

Best Soloist: Eb tuba (University of Warwick Brass)

Best Baritones: Cubbington Silver

Best Percussion: Brighton & Hove City Brass