Results: 2025 Wychavon Festival of Brass

Results:
Report to follow
Championship Section:
Adjudicator: Sheona White
1. Ratby Co-operative (Chris Jeans): 198
2. Parc & Dare (Dewi Griffiths): 197
3. Newstead Brass (Martin Heartfield): 196
4. Redbridge Brass (Chris Bearman): 194
5. Lydbrook (David Barringer): 193
6. Sovereign Brass (David Maplestone): 190
7. Blackburn & Darwen (Daniel Thomas): 189
8. Fulham Brass (Sam Hairsine): 187
9. Audley Brass (Tom Hancock): 186
10. Langley Band (Cliff Parker): 185
11. Milton Keynes Brass (Neil Brownless): 184
2026 British Open Spring Festival invitation: Lydbrook
Entertainment Award: Redbridge Brass
Best Soloist: Joshua Pope (cornet) — Ratby Co-operative
Best Baritones: Parc & Dare
Best Percussion: Ratby Co-operative
First Section:
Adjudicator: Mark Wilkinson
1. Lydbrook (David Barringer): 193
2. Parc & Dare (Dewi Griffiths): 191
3. Audley Brass (Tom Hancock): 188
4. Kidlington Concert Brass (Jonathan Pippen): 187
5. Blackburn & Darwen (Daniel Thomas): 185
6. Forest of Dean Brass (Martyn Patterson): 183
7. Rushden Town (Adele Hudson): 182
8. Cross Keys Silver (Dave Collins): 181
9. Regent Brass (Alan Duguid): 180
10. Bedford Town (Craig Patterson): 179
Entertainment Award: Audley Brass
Best Baritones: Lydbrook
Best Percussion: Lydbrook
Second Section:
Adjudicator: Danny Brooks
1. Harborough Band (Ben Smith): 98
2. Cinderford (Steve Kane): 97
3. City of Birmingham Brass (Saphran Ali): 95
4. Stourport-on-Severn Brass (Oliver Wilson): 94
5. Cross Keys Silver (Dave Collins): 93
6. Avonbank (Evesham) (Micah Parsons): 91
7. Newport Borough (Martin McHale): 89
8. Wem Jubilee (Cathy Rutherford): 88
Entertainment Award: Newport Borough Brass
Best Soloist: euphonium (Cinderford)
Best Baritones: Stourport on Severn
Best Percission: Cinderford
Third Section:
Adjudicator: Brett Baker
1. Lydney Town (Thomas Dunne): 192
2. Putney & Wimbledon (Sam Topp): 189
3. Wem Jubilee (Cathy Rutherford): 188
4. Gwaun Cae Gurwen (Alex Parker): 186
5. Dronfield Band (Simon Gresswell): 185
6. Ynyshir (Robert Burnett): 184
7. Avonbank (Evesham) (Micah Parsons): 183
8. Exeter Railway (Ben Ellito): 181
9. Shipston Town (Alex Bland): 180
10. Pillowell Silver (Ian Whitburn): 179
11=. City of Cardiff (Melingriffith) 2 (John Murray): 178
11=. Severn Tunnel (Louis C Thomas): 178
Entertainment Award: Lydney Town
Best Soloist: Rawdon Donovan (trombone) — Shipston Town
Best Baritones: WEM Jubilee
Best Percussion: WEM Jubilee
Dave Hodgetts Memorial Trophy: Percussion (Gwaun Cae Gurwen)
Fourth Section:
Adjudicator: Luke Barker
1. University of Warwick Brass (Tom Stoneman)
2. Brighton & Hove City Brass (Rom Stanko)
3. Shaftesbury Town (Martin Hill)
4. Cottenham (Peter Mackley)
5. Pillowell Silver (Ian Whitburn)
6. Cubbington Silver (Kieron Howe)
7. Blaenavon (Alun F Williams)
8. Pangbourne Band (Stewart Lewins)
Entertainment Award: University of Warwick Brass
Best Soloist: Eb tuba (University of Warwick Brass)
Best Baritones: Cubbington Silver
Best Percussion: Brighton & Hove City Brass