Whit Friday emphasise Code of Practice to bands

Organisers state that if you wish to take part in the Saddleworth & Oldham Whit Friday contests, then please respect and follow the rules, guidelines and event Code of Practice.

The Saddleworth & Oldham Whit Friday organisers have reiterated their determination to 4BR of their commitment to ensure that both performers and visitors alike enjoy a safe and enjoyable musical welcome to their series of contests on Friday 24th May.

Following a meeting with the local authority they have stated that to achieve this they will ask bands to follow their published communal Code of Practice, as well as the rules and organisation procedures at each individual event.

Family friendly

Speaking to 4BR a spokesperson said: "Our overriding aim is to provide a family friendly community series of contests that allows everyone to enjoy a great experience.

To do that we ask both participants and visitors to respect our contest and participation rules and guidance.

We are working extensively with the local Police to ensure that the events are undertaken in an atmosphere that shows respect to fellow participants, visitors and the local community hosts and organisers."

Contest instruments

The organisers have also told 4BR that they wish to make clear ahead of the day that bands wishing to take part should also adhere to the list of permitted instruments that can be played in the contest element of the events.

They added: "It is the standard brass band contesting instrumentation. Plastic variants of these specific instruments are allowed, as are instruments that have been modified to assist those with disabilities.

We have now been increasingly asked to allow non-standard instrumentation — from Sousaphones and trumpets to clarinets. On consideration we have decided not to allow these, or other non-standard brass band instruments to play on the contest stand. They can however, be played on the march."

Code of Practice

They added: "The Whit Friday contests are renowned worldwide as a celebration of a specific type of brass band march performance, and we feel it entirely appropriate that this should be maintained and celebrated.

It has been unanimously agreed with each contest organiser that bands who do not wish to adhere to our Code of Practice will be refused permission to take part in the events."

For information on the

https://saddleworthwhitfriday.co.uk/contest-wide-information/

https://saddleworthwhitfriday.co.uk/information-for-bands/