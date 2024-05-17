Black Dyke Festival Workshops

There is the opportunity to work alongside the stars of Black Dyke Band at their 'Brass Festival' Day in Huddersfield in June.

The 18th Black Dyke Band 'Brass Festival' which takes place at Huddersfield Town Hall on Sunday 9th June has already created a great deal of interest from players and brass band supporters alike.

Supported by Geneva Group the packed day consists of a series of inspirational workshops led by the Black Dyke soloists with the highlight Gala Concert rounding the day off at 3.00pm.

Details have now been released of how to be part of the workshops which are tailored to help players with their practice and performance skill sets.

High and low brass

The 'Cornet Spotlight' will be led by Black Dyke's principal cornet Ricard Marshall, with the flugel and horns having the opportunity to work with Stephanie Binns and Siobhan Bates.

The 'Lower Brass Spotlight' will bring together the baritones, euphoniums, trombones and tubas delivered by Mike Cavanagh, Adam Bokaris and Gavin Saynor.

Welcome

Speaking about the workshops, Festival Administrator Alison Childs told 4BR: "We have already booked a number of people into each workshop, but we welcome more as we know everyone enjoys the experience.

There really is something for everyone here, working on all aspects of practice and performance to help players enjoy and develop their playing further."

Secure your place:

Cornet Spotlight:

£10 per person

Contact: richardmarshall76@yahoo.com

Flugel and Horn Spotlight:

£10 per person

Contact: siobhanthehorn@gmail.com

Low Brass Spotlight:

£10 per person

Contact: adam.bokaris@gmail.com