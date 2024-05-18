                 

*
banner

News

Death of Keith Hollinshead

The death has been announced of the former player, conductor and administrator who played a central role in the British Open Championships.

Cross
  The death has been announced of Keith Hollinshead

Saturday, 18 May 2024

        

4BR has been informed of the death of former player, conductor and administrator Keith Hollinshead. He passed away on Saturday 11th May, aged 83.

His formative playing career came through Wigan Boys Club Band under the baton of William Haydock who instilled a lifelong passion for brass banding.

Champion

He later went on to play with Haigh, Wingates, Carlton Mian Frickley, Yorkshire Imperial, Cammel Laird and Royal Doulton.

He enjoyed being part of bands that gained considerable contesting success, and during his time with Wingates was a member of the 1969 Champion Quartet of Great Britain, alongside his friends Alan Fowler, Len Withington and Gordon Higginbottom.

He worked for many years in local government as well as peripatetic teaching in the Wigan area. He also conducted several local bands, including North Ashton, Eccleston, Pemberton Old Wigan and Eaton's Farnsworth and adjudicated for many years at the Delph Whit Friday contest.

British Open sponsorship

In later years he enjoyed a close association with Harry Mortimer and was instrumental in gaining sponsorship from David Whelan (who played with him in Wigan Boys Band) at JJB Sports that benefited the British Open Championships for several years.

He remained closely involved in the event, offering essential insight and advice up until his death, as well as being art of the team that reinstated the British Open Solo Championships.

He enjoyed a fine life and career that gave so much to people — and especially the brass band movementGordon Clough

Vital part

A spokesperson for the British Open said: "It is with great sadness that we heard of the passing of Keith on the day of the Spring Festival. He was a vital part of the team for many years, and his advice and support will be greatly missed."

His friend and former playing colleague Gordon Clough told 4BR: "Keith was a wonderful man — understated, professional, and so well musically informed. He enjoyed a fine life and career that gave so much to people — and especially the brass band movement."

4BR was informed that it was Keith's wish to have a private funeral. He is survived by his partner Janet and their children.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Besson

Roberston heads home for musical weekend

May 18 • Besson star Chris Robertson has a busy weekend of workshops and adjudications as he returns to Aberdeen and Perth.

Cross

Death of Keith Hollinshead

May 18 • The death has been announced of the former player, conductor and administrator who played a central role in the British Open Championships.

Whit Friday

Whit Friday emphasise Code of Practice to bands

May 18 • Organisers state that if you wish to take part in the Saddleworth & Oldham Whit Friday contests, then please respect and follow the rules, guidelines and event Code of Practice.

BlackDyke Band

Black Dyke Festival Workshops

May 17 • There is the opportunity to work alongside the stars of Black Dyke Band at their 'Brass Festival' Day in Huddersfield in June.

What's on »

Contest: Whit Friday March Contests

Friday 24 May • Saddleworth & Tameside OL3

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - Wigan Youth Jazz Orchestra

Friday 7 June • St. Michaels Church. Duke street. Wigan WN1 2BJ

Wotton-under-Edge Silver Band - Foden's Band

Sunday 23 June • Renishaw Innovation Centre,. New Mills, Kingswood, Wotton-under-Edge,. Gloucestershire GL12 8JR

West Midlands Police Band - Sovereign Brass and Brett Baker (Trombone)

Sunday 23 June • Tipton Green Methodist Church. Park Lane West. Tipton. Sandwell. DY1 4QF

Brass Bands England - Youth Fest 2024

Friday 28 June • Barnsley Civic, Hanson Street, Barnsley S70 2HZ

Vacancies »

The Hepworth Band

May 18 • The Hepworth band has vacancies for a percussionist and tenor trombone player.

Crewe Brass

May 17 • Crewe Brass are looking for a TENOR HORN (position negotiable) to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

Longridge Band

May 16 • The Longridge Band (NW Championship Section) has an exciting opportunity for a solo euphonium player to join us.. . The band rehearses on a Wednesday and Friday evening in our own bandroom in the centre of Longridge, 10 mins from J31A on the M6..

Pro Cards »

Julian Bright


Conductor, Compere/MC, Cornet Soloist

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top