Live broadcast 50th celebrations for Swiss Youth Band

You can enjoy the special anniversary concert of the National Youth Brass Band of Switzerland and friends today.

Swiss National Youth
  The broadcast takes place on Sunday at 9.45am (GMT)

Sunday, 13 July 2025

        

The National Youth Brass Band of Switzerland (NJBB) has been celebrating its 50th anniversary this week.

The major milestone has seen the band give concert performances in Interlaken, Grindelwald, Oensingen, Courtetelle, Andermatt, Bregenz (Young People's Night), and Conthey.

Livestream

The final event on Sunday July 13th in Conthey brings together both NJBB A and B Bands alongside a trio of the nation's finest elite level performers in British Open Champion, Brass Band Treize Etoiles, the current Swiss National Champion Valaisia Brass Band and former European and National Champion, Brass Band Burgermusik Luzern.

The day long celebration will see over 200 musicians on stage with the event being livestreamed at https://www.njbb.ch/live — starting at 9.45am (GMT).

British representation

The event also sees two players from the National Youth Brass of Great Britain take part through the reciprocal Besson Horizons programme.

Now in its second year, the initiative gives two young musicians from each country the chance to join teach other's summer course with the ambition to broaden musical education, experiences and friendships.

Amazing opportunity

Lewis Barton and Alice Clarke have made the trip to Switzerland to be part of a memorable occasion, with Lewis stating: "I believe the exchange programme is a vital part of connecting young brass players internationally.

It offers an amazing opportunity to explore new cultures, repertoire and environments which can help shape young musicians to grow and develop in their fields."

Privilege

Alice agreed: "To be part of this exchange is a real privilege. Only two NYBBGB members go each year, so to be chosen is incredibly exciting.

I'm most looking forward to making new friends in Switzerland and working with professional musicians we wouldn't usually have the opportunity to meet."

In return, their Swiss friends Lauriane David and Julie Pralong, both cornet players will join the NYBBGB's summer course in August under the direction of Martyn Brabbins.

        

