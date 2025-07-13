Aldbourne to lead Armed Man celebrations

The West of England Regional Champion will help lead the 25th anniversary celebrations of Sir Karl Jenkins' 'The Armed Man: A Mass for Peace' in two major concerts appearances this year with the composer.

The West of England Area Champion Aldbourne is to take centre stage in London and Swansea this year to lead the 25th anniversary celebrations of Sir Karl Jenkins's 'The Armed Man: A Mass for Peace'.

New arrangement

It will see the British Open and Albert Hall finalist give the world premiere of the new brass band led arrangement of the hour-plus long work as part of the Regent's Park Music Festival on Saturday 2nd August (4.00pm) with a Welsh premiere at the Brangwyn Hall in Swansea on Sunday 19th October (6.00pm).

Since its premiere, 'The Armed Man' has been performed over 3,600 times worldwide and continues to resonate deeply with audiences. It was recently voted second in Classic FM's Hall of Fame 2025, the highest position for a work by a living composer.

Honour

Speaking about the involvement in the prestigious performances, Aldbourne's MD Glyn Williams, who will take the baton for the composer's 'Fragile Earth' suite, told 4BR: "This is a such an honour.

Sir Karl's work has gained iconic status so to be asked to be part of its 25th anniversary celebrations through this wonderful new arrangement means such a great deal and is a huge endorsement of the band's stature."

Regent Park

The Regent Park Lakeside Marquee performance will see the premiere conducted by David Temple MBE, with the band joined by the Crouch End Festival Chorus, mezzo-soprano Kathryn Rudge, hand percussionist, Zands Duggan and muezzin player, Osama Kiwan.

The event, part of the Lakeside Series will be previewed at 4.00pm when Sir Karl, who is the event's patron, discusses his life and work in a special interview with broadcaster John Suchet OBE.

Brangwyn Hall

The Welsh premiere, conducted by Sir Karl Jenkins is presented by Kapitol Festivals and supported by the Nicola Morris Trust.

It will see Aldbourne perform alongside Cor Caerdydd as well as once again with Kathryn Rudge, Zands Duggan and Osama Kiwan. There will also be a reprise of 'Fragile Earth'.

To perform it in the presence of the composer as part of the Regent's Park Music Festival and under him at the Brangwyn Hall is both a privilege and a landmark moment for Aldbourne Band Aldbourne Band

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Landmark

Reflecting on the unique double premieres, Aldbourne Band Chairperson Matthew Richardson told 4BR: "We're incredibly proud. This powerful and moving work takes the musicians and audience on an unforgettable emotional journey.

To perform it in the presence of the composer as part of the Regent's Park Music Festival and under him at the Brangwyn Hall is both a privilege and a landmark moment for Aldbourne Band."

Tickets:

Regent Park

Tickets:

https://www.regentsparkmusicfestival.org.uk/lakeside-series/

Brangwyn Hall

Box Office

Adult: £30 | Concession: £25 | Child (11-16): £10 | Under 10s: Free

01792 475715

boxoffice@swansea.gov.uk

www.brangwyn.co.uk/TheArmedMan