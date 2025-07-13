                 




Tewit take delivery of new instrument set

Tewit Silver Band's musical progress is boosted by the purchase of a complete set of Besson instruments.

  The band has now got a full set of Besson instruments

The Tewit Silver Band organisation has announced that it has made a substantial investment in purchasing a complete set of Besson instruments which they believe will help their continued musical progress.

The organisation based near Harrogate consists of six separate ensembles, and in recent years has gained critical acclaim for its proactive outlook based on an inclusive community ethos.

It is envisaged that the benefit of the long term investment will now be felt by each of the bands over the coming years.

Success

Founded just eight years ago by Musical Director, Martin Hall, the organisation has become a beacon of success both on and off the contesting stage.

Its senior band now competes at Championship Section level, whilst earlier this year the recently formed Tewit Community Brass qualified for the Fourth Section National Final in Cheltenham at its first attempt.

Expertise

Speaking about the arrival of the new instruments for its senior outfit, a spokesperson told 4BR: "We extend our gratitude to Band Supplies for their invaluable expertise in providing these outstanding instruments, and to Besson for their continued belief in our band's ambition.

Our players have been excited to perform on these Besson instruments over the past few weeks. It's a huge boost to us all."

Troms to come

They added: "Looking ahead, we are also delighted to announce that our trombone section will soon be performing on a set of Michael Rath trombones, crafted in Huddersfield, further enriching our sound and performance capabilities.

This hugely significant milestone wouldn't have been made possible without the unwavering support of our community, supporters and partners.

We are excited for the future and look forward to sharing our music with audiences near and far, driven by our passion and commitment to excellence."

        

