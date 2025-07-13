Leeds Best of Brass series launched

Details have been released of the concert performances that will form the 2025/26 Leeds Best of Brass series.
Part of the wider Leeds International Concert season, supported by Leeds City Council through its Arts Events & Venues, all eight monthly concerts will take place at Pudsey Civic Hall while Morley Town Hall undergoes refurbishment.
Discount
For people who wish to support the events, those booking more than four concerts to enjoy will save 10%.
It kicks off on Saturday 18th October with the appearance of Foden's Band, followed by KNDS Fairey, GUS Band, Grimethorpe Colliery, Black Dyke, Rothwell Temperance, Hammonds and Brighouse & Rastrick. All concerts start at 7.30pm
Schedule:
Saturday 18th October: Foden's Band
Saturday 29th November: KNDS Fairey Band
Saturday 17th January: GUS Band
Saturday 14th February: Grimethorpe Colliery
Saturday 28th February: Black Dyke Band
Saturday 18th April: Rothwell Temperance
Saturday 28th March: Hammonds
Saturday 9th May: Brighouse & Rastrick