International Eisteddfod victory for Welsh Youth

Gwasanaeth Cerdd Gwynedd & Mon Senior Brass Band claims honours in the Community Band category at the Llangollen International Eisteddfod.

The Gwasanaeth Cerdd Gwynedd & Mon Senior Brass Band led by conductor Dylan Williams has become Community Band Champion at the Llangollen International Eisteddfod.

Competitions

The world renowned event which is led by Artistic Director and former brass band percussionist David Danford, is now in its 77th year, and attracts competitors from across the world to take part in a number of choral, vocal, dance and instrumental categories.

Competitors from over 140 countries have taken part since it was first held in 1947, including great tenor Luciano Pavarotti who competed as a youngster. The concerts this year featured KT Tunstall and Sir Bryn Terfel.

12 minute programme

The Community Band category was open to Brass, Wind and Concert Bands of all ages who had to perform a programme of up to 12 minutes in duration with one work by a UK composer.

The band played 'You cant stop the beat' (arr. Christopher Bond); 'Doyle's Lament' played by flugel soloist, Catrin Thomas, and 'Sosban Fach' by Gareth Wood.

Gwasanaeth Cerdd Gwynedd & Mon Senior Brass Band with all the players of youth band age, beat the challenge of Chester Big Band in second place and Mold Concert Band in third to take the £300 first prize.

Fantastic youth talent

Speaking about the success, Dylan told 4BR: "We were the only youth band in the competition against experienced adult bands, so you can understand how proud I was to hear them say how lucky the area was to have such fantastic youth talent."

The band rehearse once a month in Caernarfon under Dylan's direction.