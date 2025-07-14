                 

*
banner

News

International Eisteddfod victory for Welsh Youth

Gwasanaeth Cerdd Gwynedd & Mon Senior Brass Band claims honours in the Community Band category at the Llangollen International Eisteddfod.

Llangollen
  The band took to the stage to perform under Dylan's baton

Monday, 14 July 2025

        

The Gwasanaeth Cerdd Gwynedd & Mon Senior Brass Band led by conductor Dylan Williams has become Community Band Champion at the Llangollen International Eisteddfod.

Competitions

The world renowned event which is led by Artistic Director and former brass band percussionist David Danford, is now in its 77th year, and attracts competitors from across the world to take part in a number of choral, vocal, dance and instrumental categories.

Competitors from over 140 countries have taken part since it was first held in 1947, including great tenor Luciano Pavarotti who competed as a youngster. The concerts this year featured KT Tunstall and Sir Bryn Terfel.

12 minute programme

The Community Band category was open to Brass, Wind and Concert Bands of all ages who had to perform a programme of up to 12 minutes in duration with one work by a UK composer.

The band played 'You cant stop the beat' (arr. Christopher Bond); 'Doyle's Lament' played by flugel soloist, Catrin Thomas, and 'Sosban Fach' by Gareth Wood.

Gwasanaeth Cerdd Gwynedd & Mon Senior Brass Band with all the players of youth band age, beat the challenge of Chester Big Band in second place and Mold Concert Band in third to take the £300 first prize.

Fantastic youth talent

Speaking about the success, Dylan told 4BR: "We were the only youth band in the competition against experienced adult bands, so you can understand how proud I was to hear them say how lucky the area was to have such fantastic youth talent."

The band rehearse once a month in Caernarfon under Dylan's direction.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Llangollen

International Eisteddfod victory for Welsh Youth

July 14 • Gwasanaeth Cerdd Gwynedd & Mon Senior Brass Band claims honours in the Community Band category at the Llangollen International Eisteddfod.

Swiss National Youth

Live broadcast 50th celebrations for Swiss Youth Band

July 13 • You can enjoy the special anniversary concert of the National Youth Brass Band of Switzerland and friends today.

LEEDS bEST OF bRASS

Leeds Best of Brass series launched

July 13 • Eight top level bands will be featured at Pudsey Civic Hall as part of the new season of 'Best of Brass' concerts.

Sir Karl Jenkins

Aldbourne to lead Armed Man celebrations

July 13 • The West of England Regional Champion will help lead the 25th anniversary celebrations of Sir Karl Jenkins' 'The Armed Man: A Mass for Peace' in two major concerts appearances this year with the composer.

What's on »

Longridge Band - Anniversary Concert

Saturday 12 July • Longridge Civic Hall, 1 Calder Avenue, Longridge, Preston PR3 3HT

Haverhill Silver Band - Proms Concert - St Ives

Saturday 12 July • Hill Rise Park, St Ives PE27 6SP

The Hepworth Band - A Summer Proms Concert

Sunday 20 July • Hepworth United Sports Club, Far Lane, Hepworth, Holmfirth. HD9 1RN

Petworth Town Band - Ebernoe Horn Fair

Friday 25 July • Ebernoe Cricket Ground GU28 9LD

Petworth Town Band - Dorset House School Fete

Saturday 26 July • Dorset House School RH20 1PB

Vacancies »

Haverhill Silver Band

July 13 • Haverhill Silver Band (championship section) seeks a SECOND HORN. This is a superb opportunity to join East Anglia's premier brass band on the concert and contest stage (including the Senior Cup and Whit Friday).

Ilkeston Brass

July 11 • We are looking for additional cornet players to join us â€“ positions negotiable! Ilkeston Brass is a friendly 4th section band with a long history based in the SE of Derbyshire.

Olney Brass

July 11 • OLNEY BRASS currently seeking a talented player to fill the following vacancy, in order to strengthen their line up: Eb BASS. We're an ambitious and friendly 2nd section band, with a variety of contests, concerts & community events annually.

Pro Cards »

Rob Nesbitt

BSc, PG Cert. Ed.
Cartoonist , illustrator, writer

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top