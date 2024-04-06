EuphoniumStore.net continues to meet worldwide demand

The bespoke on-line store for all things euphonium and baritone keeps meeting the needs and ambitions of its customers.

EuphoniumStore.net, the premier online destination for euphonium and baritone enthusiasts has bolstered its range of high-quality accessories to ensure it meets the needs and ambitions of players across the banding world.

Growing demand

Speaking to 4BR, owner Steven Mead said that there is a growing demand from low brass players to be able to access a website that tailors for their specific requirements.

"It doesn't matter if it is players just starting out, ambitious, hardworking students or established performers, we are always ensuring that EuphoniumStore.net is their first port of on-line call,"he said.

"We understand the unique requirements of euphonium and baritone players and the need to provide exceptional products and services. Whether you are a beginner looking for your sheet music or a professional seeking an 'upgrade' with accessories we offer a diverse selection to suit every playing style and budget."

Full product ranges

There are many popular products on offer — from the best-selling MeadSprings, (with four models: Light, Original, Baritone, and Tuba) to a full range of Denis Wick products, both mouthpieces and mutes. Then there is the highly innovative Brakul products, handmade in Japan which are extraordinarily popular right now.

EuphoniumStore.net is also the sole UK importers of the incredible Tech-Oil, regarded by many as possibly the best valve oil in the world, whilst there is also an extensive sheet music catalogue from around 30 suppliers worldwide — aimed at every level of performer.

Easy and safe

Steve added: "The on-line store is easy to navigate to make for an informative and enjoyable shopping experience. Furthermore, we offer secure payment options and fast tracked shipping services, ensuring a hassle-free purchasing process."

Find out more

For explore their collection, please visit: http://www.euphoniumstore.net