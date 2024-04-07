Judges announced for European Championships

The various adjudication panels have been announced for the forthcoming European Championships in Palanga.

The European Brass Band Association (EBBA) has announced the panels of adjudicators that will make the competition decisions at the forthcoming European Championships.

The festival takes place in Palanga, Lithuania between 27th April — 5th May. The final of the European Composer Competition on the Thursday 2nd May, with the main championship events on the Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

European Composer Competition:

Three finalists selected from the 16 first round entrants will compete for the European Composer Competition, which will see their works performed by Cory Band led by Philip Harper.

The panel for this event will be composers Edward Gregson (England), Torstein Aagaard-Nilsen (Norway) and Vaida Striaupaite-Beinariene (Lithuania).

Championships Section:

The set test-piece element of the blue riband Championship Section competition will be judged by composer Bertrand Moren (Switzerland), conductor Margie Antrobus (Norway) and conductor Thomas Ludescher (Austria).

The own-choice element will be adjudicated by performers, conductors and educators Andrew Duncan (Scotland) and Dr David Thornton (England) alongside the composer Thomas Doss (Austria).

Challenge Section and Youth Championships:

The Challenge Section adjudication team will be composer and conductor Torstein Aagaard-Nilsen and performer and conductor, Dr Brett Baker (England).

The Youth Competitions on the Sunday will be in the hands of Andrew Duncan, Bertrand Moren, Brett Baker and Thomas Ludescher.

Speaking about the appointments, Chairperson of the EBBA Music Commission, Chris King, commented: "The Music Commission is delighted that we have been able to secure the services of such an impressive, and musically diverse, body of jury members for the Festival in Palanga.

They bring many years of experience as performers, composers and conductors to the events."

Adjudication panels:

European Composer Competition:

Edward Gregson

Torstein Aagaard-Nilsen

Vaida Striaupaite-Beinariene

Championship Section: (Set Test)

Bertrand Moren

Margie Antrobus

Thomas Ludescher

Championship Section: (Own Choice)

Andrew Duncan

David Thornton

Thomas Doss

Challenge Section:

Brett Baker

Torstein Aagaard-Nilsen

Youth Championships: Development Section:

Bertrand Moren

Andrew Duncan

Youth Championships: Premier Section

Brett Baker

Thomas Ludescher