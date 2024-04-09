                 

Radio: Sunday Bandstand 7th April

A Dream of a programme to enjoy this week from Chris Helme — including a chance to hear the Royal Albert Hall test-piece by Peter Graham

Bandstand
  Plenty of music to enjoy this week — including Harrison's Dream

Tuesday, 09 April 2024

        

Sunday Bandstand: Sunday 7th April

Produced and presented by Chris Helme since 2007.

For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk and follow the Sunday Bandstand links for this play list and previous shows dating back to 2014.

The show is always open for questions, requests and we are always happy to play tracks and promote your new CD recording.

The show is played on 11 UK community radio stations and four overseas; Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Galway, Ireland and direct to over 175 individual people around the world.

To enjoy:


https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-7-april-2024/

Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke
Opening for the weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles

The Rover's Return
Edrich Siebert
Harry Mortimer and his All-Star's Band
MD: Harry Mortimer

Le domino Noir (The Black Domino)
Daniel Auber
Rochdale Brass Band
MD: Norman Ashcroft

Tricky Trombones
Jack Hellyer
Harry Mortimer and his All-Star's Band
MD: Harry Mortimer

The Wand of Youth
Edward Elgar arr. Gordon Langford
Black Dyke Mills Band
MD: Major Peter Parkes

Ave Maria
J S Bach/Gounod — arr. Andrew Baker
Soloist: Sheona Wade
Brighouse & Rastrick Band
MD: Dr. David Thornton

Charles Chaplin
Chaplin, Delange and Wilson
Arr. Marcel Peeters and Corsin Tuor
Brass Band Mg Rickenbach
MD: Corsin Tuor

Chorus from Pirates
Gilbert and Sullivan arr. William Relton
Brighouse & Rastrick Band
Rossendale Male Voice Choir
MD: William Relton

Free Fantasia
Eric Ball
Grimethorpe Colliery RJB Band
MD: Elgar Howarth

Eurovision March
Van Holland — A. Driessen
British Airways Band
MD: Dave Garwood

Harrison's Dream
Peter Graham
Yorkshire Building Society Band
MD: Dr. David King

Cha Cha for Band
Glenn Osser arr. William Relton
Desford Colliery Band
MD: Ernest Woodhouse

Pokarekare Ana
Paraire H. Tomoana arr. Luc Vertommen
Soloist: Steven Mead
Brass Band Buizingen
MD: Luc Vertommen

Spring Waltz From The Seasons
Philip Wilby
Fairey Band
MD: Simon Stonehouse

Opus One
CY Oliver arr. Bill Geldard
Cwmaman Institute Silver Band
MD: Graham O'Connor

Satchmo
Kenny Baker
Soloist: Wilf MacDonald
West Yorkshire Police Band
MD: Barry Thompson

Pavane in Blue
Ted Huggens
Haverhill Silver Band
MD: Mark Agar

My Master's Will
Wilfred Heaton
International Staff Band
BM: Stephen Cobb

Bishop Blaize
Goff Richards
John Laing (Hendon) Band
MD: Don Morrison

Festive Overture
Dmitri Shostakovich arr. Peter Kitson
Grimethorpe Colliery Band
MD: Frank Renton

Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke
Closing for weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles

Enjoy the show...

        

