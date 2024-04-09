Radio: Sunday Bandstand 7th April

Sunday Bandstand: Sunday 7th April
Produced and presented by Chris Helme since 2007.
For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk and follow the Sunday Bandstand links for this play list and previous shows dating back to 2014.
The show is always open for questions, requests and we are always happy to play tracks and promote your new CD recording.
The show is played on 11 UK community radio stations and four overseas; Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Galway, Ireland and direct to over 175 individual people around the world.
To enjoy:
https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-7-april-2024/
Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke
Opening for the weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles
The Rover's Return
Edrich Siebert
Harry Mortimer and his All-Star's Band
MD: Harry Mortimer
Le domino Noir (The Black Domino)
Daniel Auber
Rochdale Brass Band
MD: Norman Ashcroft
Tricky Trombones
Jack Hellyer
Harry Mortimer and his All-Star's Band
MD: Harry Mortimer
The Wand of Youth
Edward Elgar arr. Gordon Langford
Black Dyke Mills Band
MD: Major Peter Parkes
Ave Maria
J S Bach/Gounod — arr. Andrew Baker
Soloist: Sheona Wade
Brighouse & Rastrick Band
MD: Dr. David Thornton
Charles Chaplin
Chaplin, Delange and Wilson
Arr. Marcel Peeters and Corsin Tuor
Brass Band Mg Rickenbach
MD: Corsin Tuor
Chorus from Pirates
Gilbert and Sullivan arr. William Relton
Brighouse & Rastrick Band
Rossendale Male Voice Choir
MD: William Relton
Free Fantasia
Eric Ball
Grimethorpe Colliery RJB Band
MD: Elgar Howarth
Eurovision March
Van Holland — A. Driessen
British Airways Band
MD: Dave Garwood
Harrison's Dream
Peter Graham
Yorkshire Building Society Band
MD: Dr. David King
Cha Cha for Band
Glenn Osser arr. William Relton
Desford Colliery Band
MD: Ernest Woodhouse
Pokarekare Ana
Paraire H. Tomoana arr. Luc Vertommen
Soloist: Steven Mead
Brass Band Buizingen
MD: Luc Vertommen
Spring Waltz From The Seasons
Philip Wilby
Fairey Band
MD: Simon Stonehouse
Opus One
CY Oliver arr. Bill Geldard
Cwmaman Institute Silver Band
MD: Graham O'Connor
Satchmo
Kenny Baker
Soloist: Wilf MacDonald
West Yorkshire Police Band
MD: Barry Thompson
Pavane in Blue
Ted Huggens
Haverhill Silver Band
MD: Mark Agar
My Master's Will
Wilfred Heaton
International Staff Band
BM: Stephen Cobb
Bishop Blaize
Goff Richards
John Laing (Hendon) Band
MD: Don Morrison
Festive Overture
Dmitri Shostakovich arr. Peter Kitson
Grimethorpe Colliery Band
MD: Frank Renton
Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke
Closing for weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles
Enjoy the show...