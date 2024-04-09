Radio: Sunday Bandstand 7th April

A Dream of a programme to enjoy this week from Chris Helme — including a chance to hear the Royal Albert Hall test-piece by Peter Graham

Sunday Bandstand: Sunday 7th April

Produced and presented by Chris Helme since 2007.

Rhythm and Blues

Philip Sparke

Opening for the weekly show

Foden's Band

MD: Michael Fowles

The Rover's Return

Edrich Siebert

Harry Mortimer and his All-Star's Band

MD: Harry Mortimer

Le domino Noir (The Black Domino)

Daniel Auber

Rochdale Brass Band

MD: Norman Ashcroft

Tricky Trombones

Jack Hellyer

Harry Mortimer and his All-Star's Band

MD: Harry Mortimer

The Wand of Youth

Edward Elgar arr. Gordon Langford

Black Dyke Mills Band

MD: Major Peter Parkes

Ave Maria

J S Bach/Gounod — arr. Andrew Baker

Soloist: Sheona Wade

Brighouse & Rastrick Band

MD: Dr. David Thornton

Charles Chaplin

Chaplin, Delange and Wilson

Arr. Marcel Peeters and Corsin Tuor

Brass Band Mg Rickenbach

MD: Corsin Tuor

Chorus from Pirates

Gilbert and Sullivan arr. William Relton

Brighouse & Rastrick Band

Rossendale Male Voice Choir

MD: William Relton

Free Fantasia

Eric Ball

Grimethorpe Colliery RJB Band

MD: Elgar Howarth

Eurovision March

Van Holland — A. Driessen

British Airways Band

MD: Dave Garwood

Harrison's Dream

Peter Graham

Yorkshire Building Society Band

MD: Dr. David King

Cha Cha for Band

Glenn Osser arr. William Relton

Desford Colliery Band

MD: Ernest Woodhouse

Pokarekare Ana

Paraire H. Tomoana arr. Luc Vertommen

Soloist: Steven Mead

Brass Band Buizingen

MD: Luc Vertommen

Spring Waltz From The Seasons

Philip Wilby

Fairey Band

MD: Simon Stonehouse

Opus One

CY Oliver arr. Bill Geldard

Cwmaman Institute Silver Band

MD: Graham O'Connor

Satchmo

Kenny Baker

Soloist: Wilf MacDonald

West Yorkshire Police Band

MD: Barry Thompson

Pavane in Blue

Ted Huggens

Haverhill Silver Band

MD: Mark Agar

My Master's Will

Wilfred Heaton

International Staff Band

BM: Stephen Cobb

Bishop Blaize

Goff Richards

John Laing (Hendon) Band

MD: Don Morrison

Festive Overture

Dmitri Shostakovich arr. Peter Kitson

Grimethorpe Colliery Band

MD: Frank Renton

