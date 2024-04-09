                 

*
banner

News

Morton to lead Oslofjord Brass

David Morton will add to his conducting portfolio as he is set to become the new Musical Director at Oslofjord Brass.

David Morton
  David Morton will take on the role this Autumn (Image: John Vint)

Tuesday, 09 April 2024

        

Oslofjord Brass has confirmed to 4BR that David Morton will become their new Musical Director and resident conductor later this year.

Since moving to Norway he has developed a significant banding career, first as a player and subsequently as a conductor.

Success

In recent years it has included title success with Rong Brass, Oster Brass and Brottum Brass as well critical acclaim for links with Oslo Brass Band, and Jaren Hornmusikkforening.

In 2023 he made his British Open conducting debut with the cooperation band and was shortlisted with a nomination for the 4BR Conductor of the Year award.

Oslofjord Brass was established in 1995 and is based in Oslo. They are the current Norwegian First Section National Champion, gaining promotion to the Elite Division in 2025.

His extensive knowledge of the repertoire and passion for brass music will contribute to our ongoing growth and evolutionOslofjord Brass

Exciting time

A band spokesperson told 4BR: "David joins Oslofjord Brass with at an exciting time and with a fine reputation for developing potential.

His extensive knowledge of the repertoire and passion for brass music will contribute to our ongoing growth and evolution."

Speaking about his forthcoming appointment. "I look forward to starting in the role in the Autumn. I've been following the band for the past few years and believe that our ambitions align perfectly.

The band is highly motivated, has a positive musical outlook and is very well organised. I'm excited to start taking the stage with them,"

First appearance

David's first appearance with the band will be at the Oslo Brass Festival on the 26th and 27th of April.

        

TAGS: Oslofjorde Brass

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Elland

Elland Silver Band launch Composers Competition

April 9 • Composers are being invited to submit works to help celebrate the 175th anniversary of the Elland Silver Band organisation.

David Morton

Morton to lead Oslofjord Brass

April 9 • David Morton will add to his conducting portfolio as he is set to become the new Musical Director at Oslofjord Brass.

Bandstand

Radio: Sunday Bandstand 7th April

April 9 • A Dream of a programme to enjoy this week from Chris Helme — including a chance to hear the Royal Albert Hall test-piece by Peter Graham

Wainstone Cup

Dr Martin looks to improve future health

April 8 • The Dr Martin Wainstone Cup competition will take place in September this year, with a new date to be sought for 2025.

What's on »

Hathersage Band - Hathersage Village Spring Concert

Saturday 13 April • Hathersage Methodist Church, Main Road, Hathersage S32 1BB

Newstead Brass - Raising for the Roof

Saturday 13 April • Hill Methodist Church, The Hill, Kirkby in Ashfield, Nottingham NG17 8JS

Harlow Brass Band - HARLOW BRASS BAND - SPRING CONCERT

Saturday 13 April • St Andrew's Methodist Church. The Stow. Harlow CM20 3AF

Dobcross Silver Band - Middleton Band

Sunday 14 April • Dobcross Band Club. Platt Lane. Dobcross OL3 5AD

The Hepworth Band - Brass & Cream Tea

Sunday 14 April • St David's Church Holmbridge. Woodhead Road, Holmbridge, Holmfirth HD9 2NQ

Vacancies »

West Midlands Police Band

April 8 • Are you a committed musician looking for a fresh challenge? We are currently seeking a competent 3rd Cornet, BBb or Eb Bass, Euphonium, Percussionist (kit) players. Rehearsals on a Wednesday in a friendly environment at Chelmsley Wood Police Station.

Abertillery Town Band

April 8 • BBb Bass Vacancy Abertillery Town Band.. Welsh Champion Band 2nd Section. . We rehearse on Wednesdays and Sundays at 19.30hrs til 21.30 hrs . We are a Fun but Committed Band with a recently appointed new MD . Stephen Sykes. .

wantage silver band

April 8 • Wantage Concert Brass (L&SC 1st Sect) are recruiting for an experienced Musical Director. We are keen to secure an inspirational conductor and trainer to excel the band and build upon the hard work that's taken place over the past few years.

Pro Cards »

Michael Bennett

BSc, RNCM (Perf)
Performer, Composer, Arranger, Teacher

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top