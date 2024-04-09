Morton to lead Oslofjord Brass

David Morton will add to his conducting portfolio as he is set to become the new Musical Director at Oslofjord Brass.

Oslofjord Brass has confirmed to 4BR that David Morton will become their new Musical Director and resident conductor later this year.

Since moving to Norway he has developed a significant banding career, first as a player and subsequently as a conductor.

Success

In recent years it has included title success with Rong Brass, Oster Brass and Brottum Brass as well critical acclaim for links with Oslo Brass Band, and Jaren Hornmusikkforening.

In 2023 he made his British Open conducting debut with the cooperation band and was shortlisted with a nomination for the 4BR Conductor of the Year award.

Oslofjord Brass was established in 1995 and is based in Oslo. They are the current Norwegian First Section National Champion, gaining promotion to the Elite Division in 2025.

Exciting time

A band spokesperson told 4BR: "David joins Oslofjord Brass with at an exciting time and with a fine reputation for developing potential.

His extensive knowledge of the repertoire and passion for brass music will contribute to our ongoing growth and evolution."

Speaking about his forthcoming appointment. "I look forward to starting in the role in the Autumn. I've been following the band for the past few years and believe that our ambitions align perfectly.

The band is highly motivated, has a positive musical outlook and is very well organised. I'm excited to start taking the stage with them,"

First appearance

David's first appearance with the band will be at the Oslo Brass Festival on the 26th and 27th of April.