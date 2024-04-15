                 

National Youth Band comes of collaborative age in London

The musical collaboration between the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain and the National Youth Orchestra makes a huge artistic impression in the heart of London.

Gavin Higgins
  Sarah Alexander OBE, Gavin Higgins and Mark Bromley

Monday, 15 April 2024

        

"Remarkable, truly remarkable".

Those were the words of composer Gavin Higgins after he and the audience at the Royal Festival Hall in London enjoyed an outstanding musical collaboration between the National Youth Orchestra (NYO) and the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain (NYBBGB).

It was one focussed on the performance of his immense 'Concerto Grosso for Brass Band and Orchestra' — his 35-minute self-proclaimed 'love letter' to the banding world, and one which he continues to proudly champion.

Premiered at the 2022 Proms by Tredegar Band and the National Orchestra of Wales, the Royal Philharmonic Society and Sky Southbank award winning composition has since been performed in Stavanger, with further high-profile European performances and a major recording scheduled over the next 18 months.

Audience response

"Just think of the age of these performers, when you listen to them," Gavin said in his pre-concert introduction alongside NYO CEO, Sarah Alexander OBE and Chairperson, Christopher Satterthwaite.

The response that came from the audience (which included music critics, composers, the Shadow Minister for Music & Tourism, representatives of Brass Bands England, donors, sponsors and many brass band supporters) as the impressive conductor Tess Jackson brought the music to its thrilling conclusion, also spoke of unbridled admiration.

"That was fantastic — and thank you," Tess Jackson said in greeting Gavin in the concert interval. "I loved it — and the players — well — they were the same."

Plaudits

The plaudits rained in around her (the 24 year old also directed the performance at Liverpool Philharmonic Hall on the Friday evening).

"That was just great," composer Dani Howard (whose brass 'Fanfare' opened the second half), said, whilst Alan Thomas, former principal trumpet of the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra, and who has worked with the players during the week added; "That was such a great joy to hear two ensembles of such talent playing as one."

The understanding and respect that emerged so quickly between the players made for such a positive experience. The performances they have given have been incredibleSarah Alexander OBE

Delighted CEOs

Variations on the same responses came time and time again from people 4BR spoke to on the night. Understandably then, there were also smiles of delight from two very proud CEOs.

"Bringing the two ensembles together has been a huge success," Sarah Alexander OBE told 4BR.

"The understanding and respect that emerged so quickly between the players made for such a positive experience. The performances they have given have been incredible."

The sentiments were echoed by the NYBBGB CEO, Mark Bromley. "This has been a landmark collaboration — one sealed by Gavin's extraordinary music. The performer and the conductor deserve every congratulation for such a memorable set of performances."

Review:

The review of the concert by the highly respected classical music critic Robert Hughill can be found at:
https://www.planethugill.com/2024/04/energy-discipline-control-and-sheer.html

        

National Youth Band comes of collaborative age in London

