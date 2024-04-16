                 

Bernstein link fitted perfectly at Tyldesley

A new business and musical partnership looks to support future progress of the Tyldesley Band.

Tyldesley
  The company has been a long term admirer of what the band does in its local community.

Tuesday, 16 April 2024

        

The Tyldesley Band has announced a sponsorship partnership with Bernstein's Kitchen & Bedroom company, a leading manufacturer and supplier of the products in the North West.

Admired

The independent family run business is based in Wigan, with director and owner Michael Bernstein telling 4BR: "Tyldesley Band has been an organisation that I have admired for a long time.

The relationship that my own family have had with the players and their families over the years has always been something close to my heart."

He added: "They are a key organisation within our local community and I'm therefore keen to help maintain the brass band tradition, which brings people of all ages and backgrounds together.

It's an absolute pleasure to be able to support the band to further their development and recent successes.''

Excited

Speaking about the welcome news, a band spokesperson added: "We are incredibly excited to announce this new partnership.

Working closely with Michael Bernstein has already enabled so many opportunities for the band and the local community."

They added: "The last 12 months have seen the band achieve excellent results and we couldn't be more delighted at the progress being made under MD Neil Samuel. This incredible sponsorship opportunity will only further enhance the band's objectives."

        

