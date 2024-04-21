Own-choice selections revealed for European Championships

New and existing major compositions will be showcased by the competing bands at all levels in Palanga.

The European Brass Band Association (EBBA) has announced the eagerly anticipated list of own-choice test-pieces and repertoire that will be performed at this year's 45th European Brass Band Championships in Palanga, Lithuania.

Championship Section:

As always there is sure to be a heady mix of excitement and anticipation ahead of the selections by the competing bands in the blue-riband Championship Section.

This year it will include the first work written by a Japanese composer.

Hitoshi Takahashi's 'Weeping Willow' will be given its contesting premiere alongside a new work from Peter Graham entitled, 'Z 1920', and Paul Saggers, called, 'The Falcon in the Snow'.

Major works used as either set-tests or own-choice selections at former European Championship events from Ludovic Neurohr ('Dear Cassandra'), Thierry Deleruyelle ('Fraternity' and 'Sand and Stars') and Peter Graham ('The Triumph of Time') will also be featured.

In addition, major compositions that have been performed at other events from Roland Szentpali ('Cataclysms'), Ludovic Neurohr ('Karma') and Simon Dobson ('Jesus in Tibet') will be heard.

Challenge Section:

In the Challenge Section, all three own choice works will be by established composers with 'Music of the Spheres' (Philip Sparke), 'Of Distant Memories' (Edward Gregson) and 'Paganini Variations' (Philip Wilby).

The extensive list of repertoire in the European Youth Championships has also been confirmed.

Repertoire

Speaking about the works, an EBBA spokesperson said: "The EBBC own-choice and set-test contests have facilitated the creation of so much of the modern brass band repertoire over the years, and this continues this year in Palanga."

The EBBC own-choice and set-test contests have facilitated the creation of so much of the modern brass band repertoire over the years, and this continues this year in Palanga EBBA

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Championship Section:

Cataclysms (Roland Szentpali)

Dear Cassandra (Ludovic Neurohr)

Fraternity (Thierry Deleruyelle)

Jesus in Tibet (Simon Dobson)

Karma (Ludovic Neurohr)

Sand and Stars (Thierry Deleruyelle)

The Falcon in the Snow (Paul Saggers)

The Triumph of Time (Peter Graham)

Weeping Willow (Hitoshi Takahashi)

Z 1920 (Peter Graham)

Challenge Section:

Music of the Spheres (Philip Sparke)

Of Distant Memories (Edward Gregson)

Paganini Variations (Philip Wilby)

European Youth Championships — Premier Section:

Down to Earth (Stijn Aertgeerts)

Elegie (Koen Van Biesen)

Festmusik der Stadt Wien (Richard Strauss)

Share my Yoke (Joy Webb arr. Ivor Bosanko)

Malaguena (Ernesto Lecuona arr. Mark Freeh)

Fanfare of Daffodils (Gareth Wood)

Men of Harlech (Trad Gordon Langford)

Carnival of Venice (Paganini arr. Alan Catherall)

Starburst (Dan Price)

Prismatic Light (Alan Fernie)

Gaelforce (Peter Graham)





European Youth Championships — Development Section:

The Yeti — At the Foot of the Mountain (Magnus Brandseth)

The Sea Ghost and the Sirens — Voices from the Abyss (Magnus Brandseth)

The Phoenix — Rising from the Ashes (Magnus Brandseth)

PradÅ¾ios vėjas Saulius Petreikis (Rokas Podelis)

EloiÌˆse (Paul Ryan arr. Derek Broadbent)

Lithuanian Dances (Kazys Daugėla)

Quest — Part 1: Making a difference (Paul Sharman)

Blaydon Races (Gordon Langford)

Country Scene (Goff Richards)

Tension (Frederick Schjelderup)

Nightmare from Cry of the Celts (Peter Graham)

A Troika? Tidy (Karl Jenkins)

Olympus (Philip Harper)