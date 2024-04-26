                 

Bands asked to make special note of practice for Whit Friday

If your band is going to take part on the Saddleworth & Oldham Whit Friday contest circuit this year please take time to read the practice notes...

Bands who are looking to take to the Saddleworth & Oldham Whit Friday contest circuit this year are being asked to make note of the contest information provided by the event organisers.

Bands are being asked to read and appreciate a new Code of Practice for all 11 contests, as well as complete a pre-registration form to help them on 24th May.

Unique experience

The organisers state: "We have taken a lot of your ideas on board this year and hope that you will see the results of that on this website and at this year's Whit Friday Band Contests.

There are eleven villages in the Saddleworth and Oldham Whit Friday Brass Band Contests and each one of those offers a unique experience. It is important that we don't spoil the spirit of Whit Friday by making changes where that individuality is lost."

They add: "However, we all also want to make sure that the Whit Friday experience is the very best it can be for the bands, our volunteers, and the visitors and residents who all come together to enjoy this special day."

https://saddleworthwhitfriday.co.uk/

        

