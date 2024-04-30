                 

More 'Big Chat' from Smith and Gresswell

Sandy Smith and Simon Gresswell are joined by composer Philip Sparke for the latest episode of their 'Big Chat' podcast.

Smith and Grezzy
  The third episode of the podcast is now out

Tuesday, 30 April 2024

        

The third episode of Smith and Grezzy's 'Big Chat' podcast is now out — and with appropriate timing they are joined by special guest, composer Philip Sparke.

Philip has written 'A Road Less Travelled' as the set-work for this year's European Championship event in Palanga this weekend, whilst the pair themselves have played in winning bands at the contest on 17 occasions.

Experiences

Sandy and Simon discuss their experiences and the compositional tricks of the trade that they have been aware of at the event, as well as some of the music performed and their thoughts on the modern blockbusters and how the contest has influenced the banding movement across Europe as well as the UK.

Philip joins to touch on his latest work, talk about his compositional methodology and how he approaches writing for both top section and lower section bands.

To enjoy:


https://shows.podcastle.ai/smith-grezzy-s-big-chat-brass-J1XRDoM0/the-european-championships-YMgZ582D

        

