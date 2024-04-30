                 

*
banner

News

Enjoy the Euro action on Wobplay

Make sure you tune in so that you don't miss any of the great music making from Palanga.

Wobplay
  You won't miss any of the Palanga action when you subscribe to wobplay.com

Tuesday, 30 April 2024

        

The team from World of Brass are heading out to Palanga to bring you all the essential action from the 2024 European Brass Band Championships.

By subscribing to the www.wobplay.com media platform you will be able to sit back, relax and enjoy the brilliant music making from 23 of the finest brass bands in Europe.

Presented by Iwan Fox of 4Barsrest, tune in to watch all the performances from the Championship and Challenge Sections, Youth Championships, plus the Gala Concert featuring Cory Band and the European Youth Brass Band — as well as the announcement of the results.

Plenty of enjoy

There is plenty to enjoy with views and opinions, interviews and analysis over the competition days.

Also, catch up on the Composer Competition featuring Cory Band and a trio of exciting new compositions on Thursday 2nd May, shortly after the results are announced.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Kippax Band

Kippax to add to Holiday Inn entertainment

May 1 • The Kippax Band and guest soloist Alan Morrison will provide the entertainment at the latest Yorkshire Brass Band Festival concert series in Barnsley later this month.

Wobplay

Enjoy the Euro action on Wobplay

April 30 • Make sure you tune in so that you don't miss any of the great music making from Palanga.

Black Dyke Band

Black Dyke Band festival details announced

April 30 • The popular massed band event featuring the National Champion and friends has been announced.

SWBBA

Entries open for inclusive SWBBA contest

April 30 • Bands are being encouraged to enter the popular SWBBA Contest in Torquay in November — with a great new all inclusive approach for young players.

What's on »

Contest: European Brass Band Championshiips

Friday 3 May • Palanga Konsortu, Vytauta st. 43, LT-00135, Palanga 43, LT-00135

The Hepworth Band - Gala Concert with HD9 Community Youth Brass

Saturday 4 May • The Civic Holmfirth. Huddersfield Road, Holmfirth HD9 3AS

Contest: European Brass Band Championshiips

Saturday 4 May • Palanga Konsortu, Vytauta st. 43, LT-00135, Palanga 43, LT-00135

Contest: European Youth Brass Band Championshiips

Sunday 5 May • Palanga Konsortu, Vytauta st. 43, LT-00135, Palanga 43, LT-00135

Contest: European Youth Brass Band Championshiips

Sunday 5 May • Palanga Konsortu, Vytauta st. 43, LT-00135, Palanga 43, LT-00135

Vacancies »

Dobcross Silver Band

May 1 • After another successful couple of weeks (3rd section winners (Buxton and Holme Valley) we now seek applications for ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL CORNET and 2ND EUPHONIUM. Great social band and enjoyable rehearsals await you!

Cadishead Public Band

May 1 • We have vacancies for a Euphonium player and a Trombone player due to relocation. We are a friendly 4th Section Band, located in Irlam, Salford [M44 6RB]. Quality instruments are available for use. Players of other instruments will be welcome

Thoresby Colliery Band

May 1 • Thoresby Colliery Band are inviting applications for an SOLO Euphonium player. . We are at the top of tables for the 1st section Midlands Area, with a sensible calendar of Contest and Contests.

Pro Cards »

Nigel Seaman

ARMCM ARNCM
Conductor, band trainer, teacher and adjudicator

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top