Enjoy the Euro action on Wobplay

The team from World of Brass are heading out to Palanga to bring you all the essential action from the 2024 European Brass Band Championships.

By subscribing to the www.wobplay.com media platform you will be able to sit back, relax and enjoy the brilliant music making from 23 of the finest brass bands in Europe.

Presented by Iwan Fox of 4Barsrest, tune in to watch all the performances from the Championship and Challenge Sections, Youth Championships, plus the Gala Concert featuring Cory Band and the European Youth Brass Band — as well as the announcement of the results.

There is plenty to enjoy with views and opinions, interviews and analysis over the competition days.

Also, catch up on the Composer Competition featuring Cory Band and a trio of exciting new compositions on Thursday 2nd May, shortly after the results are announced.