Adjudication change at Spring Festival

Morgan Griffiths will join the adjudication line-up for the Spring Festival after David Hirst steps down due to ill health.

The organisers of the 2024 British Open Spring Festival have confirmed a change to the adjudication team for the forthcoming contest series to be held at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool on Saturday 11th May.

Due to ill health David Hirst has had to step down. He is replaced by Morgan Griffiths, the respected conductor of Hammonds Band.

Extensive working knowledge

British Open Artistic Advisor Dr Robert Childs told 4BR: "Unfortunately David Hirst is unwell and will not be able to take on his role at the event.

We hope he soon feels better, but in the circumstances it was decided that we required someone with extensive working knowledge of the test-piece to replace him at such short notice, and we are delighted that Morgan has accepted our invitation."

4BR has been informed that band representatives will again be informed of the change at the appropriate draw on the day.

Best wishes

Clarifying his withdrawal, David Hirst stated: "Unfortunately, what I thought was the onset of the common cold has developed into a very nasty bacterial infection, which is now being treated with antibiotics. Hopefully, I will be back to some normality in a week or so.

My best wishes go to all the competing bands and my fellow adjudicators. I would like to thank Robert Childs and the organisers for their kind understanding and their quick resolution in appointing Morgan Griffiths to replace me."

Relegation consultation

It has also been confirmed that a decision in respect to relegation numbers from the Senior Trophy will be discussed by the organisers following the contest and after consultation with competing bands.

Tickets

Tickets for the 102nd British Open Spring Festival are available at the Box Office (inside the main entrance to the hall), priced at £14 (under 16) and £20.