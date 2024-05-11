Result: 2024 Senior Trophy

Result:
Senior Trophy
Test Piece: Journey to the Centre of the Earth (Peter Graham)
Adjudicators: Helen Douthwaite-Teasdale & John Doyle
Spanish Hall
1. Ebbw Valley Brass (Gareth Ritter)*
2. Newtongrange Silver (Anne Crookston)*
3. Haverhill Silver (Matthew Brown)*
4. Marsden Silver (Andrew Lofthouse)*
5. Tongwynlais Temperance (Owen Farr)
6. Roberts Bakery (Mike Jones)
7. Pontardulais Town (Matthew Jenkins)
8. Enderby (Gareth Brindle)
9. Eccles Borough (Mareika Gray)
10. East London Brass (Jayne Murrill)
11. Blackburn & Darwen (Daniel Thomas)
12. Woodfalls (Paul Holland)
13. Longridge (Mark Peacock)
14. Parc & Dare (Dewi Griffiths)
15. Yorkshire Imperial (Garry Hallas)
16. Unison Kinneil (Raymond Tennant)
17. Easington Colliery (Michael Fowles)
*Promoted to Senior Cup
Best Instrumentalist: Solo trombone — Ebbw Valley Brass