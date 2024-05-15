Mining connection maintained at Bold As Brass contest

The 'Bold As Brass' contest held at the National Coal Mining Museum in Wakefield returns on 15th June.
Delivered in association with Brass Bands England, 10 bands will entertain the crowds at one of England's most popular industrial heritage sites.
Mix and match
The format of the event mixes traditional March & Entertainment elements.
The spirit of Whit Friday is captured as bands are given 6 minutes to play a march (traditional or non-traditional), followed by a separate 20-minute entertainment set. The results will be announced around 6.10pm.
Great experience
Speaking about the event, BBE, Event Manager, Jess Wilson told 4BR: "We're delighted with the demand for this event, with the 10 places filled quickly and more bands on a waiting list.
Collaborating with the National Coal Mining Museum team to create an event that's focused on creating a great experience for bands and audience alike will ensure everyone will enjoy the day."
Free
The event is free of charge to attend. If the weather is fine, it will take place outside, with the march taking place outside the main visitor entrance and the entertainment set hosted at Hope Pit. If not, it will take place within the museum's conference suite. (Hub).
A shuttle bus, managed by the museum, will run between the two sites for those with access needs. The two sites are less than a five-minute walk away from each other.
Food and drink vans will be available, whilst the main museum cafe will also be open throughout the day, as will its gift shop, and tours that can be booked to explore the rest of the site.
Parking is limited on site
Competing bands
The line-up of bands and performance times are as followed:
1. Thurlstone Brass Band
Street March: 10.30am
Own Choice set: 10.45am
2. Ratby Co-operative Mid Band
Street March: 11.15
Own Choice set: 11.30am
3. Oldham Music Centre Youth Brass Band
Street March: Noon
Own Choice set: 12.15pm
4. Boro' Brass
Street March: 12.45pm
Own Choice set: 1.00pm
5. Durham Miners' Association Brass Band
Street March: 1.30pm
Own Choice set: 1.45pm
6. Enderby Youth and Concert Band
(combined Enderby Concert Band & Enderby Youth Band)
Street March: 2.15pm
Own Choice set: 2.30pm
7. Whitwell Brass Band
Street March: 3.00pm
Own Choice set: 3.15pm
8. Dodworth Colliery MW Brass Band
Street March: 3.45pm
Own Choice set: 4.00pm
9. Maltby Miners Welfare
Street March: 4.30pm
Own Choice set: 4.45pm
10. Shirland Welfare Band
Street March: 5.15pm
Own Choice set: 5.30pm