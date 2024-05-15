Mining connection maintained at Bold As Brass contest

The National Coal Mining Museum in Wakefield will host 10 bands for the Bold As Brass contest day.

The 'Bold As Brass' contest held at the National Coal Mining Museum in Wakefield returns on 15th June.

Delivered in association with Brass Bands England, 10 bands will entertain the crowds at one of England's most popular industrial heritage sites.

Mix and match

The format of the event mixes traditional March & Entertainment elements.

The spirit of Whit Friday is captured as bands are given 6 minutes to play a march (traditional or non-traditional), followed by a separate 20-minute entertainment set. The results will be announced around 6.10pm.

Great experience

Speaking about the event, BBE, Event Manager, Jess Wilson told 4BR: "We're delighted with the demand for this event, with the 10 places filled quickly and more bands on a waiting list.

Collaborating with the National Coal Mining Museum team to create an event that's focused on creating a great experience for bands and audience alike will ensure everyone will enjoy the day."

Free

The event is free of charge to attend. If the weather is fine, it will take place outside, with the march taking place outside the main visitor entrance and the entertainment set hosted at Hope Pit. If not, it will take place within the museum's conference suite. (Hub).

A shuttle bus, managed by the museum, will run between the two sites for those with access needs. The two sites are less than a five-minute walk away from each other.

Food and drink vans will be available, whilst the main museum cafe will also be open throughout the day, as will its gift shop, and tours that can be booked to explore the rest of the site.

Parking is limited on site

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Competing bands

The line-up of bands and performance times are as followed:

1. Thurlstone Brass Band

Street March: 10.30am

Own Choice set: 10.45am

2. Ratby Co-operative Mid Band

Street March: 11.15

Own Choice set: 11.30am

3. Oldham Music Centre Youth Brass Band

Street March: Noon

Own Choice set: 12.15pm

4. Boro' Brass

Street March: 12.45pm

Own Choice set: 1.00pm

5. Durham Miners' Association Brass Band

Street March: 1.30pm

Own Choice set: 1.45pm

6. Enderby Youth and Concert Band

(combined Enderby Concert Band & Enderby Youth Band)

Street March: 2.15pm

Own Choice set: 2.30pm

7. Whitwell Brass Band

Street March: 3.00pm

Own Choice set: 3.15pm

8. Dodworth Colliery MW Brass Band

Street March: 3.45pm

Own Choice set: 4.00pm

9. Maltby Miners Welfare

Street March: 4.30pm

Own Choice set: 4.45pm

10. Shirland Welfare Band

Street March: 5.15pm

Own Choice set: 5.30pm

