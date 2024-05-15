Ashworth takes baton at Besses

The experienced David Ashworth takes the helm at Besses o' th' Barn.

One of the most famous names in the brass banding world has welcomed the appointment of a new Musical Director.

Besses o' th' Barn has a rich history of success, although they will be competing in the 2025 North West Regional Championships Third Section.

They have now appointed the vastly experienced David W Ashworth who brings an extensive record of success, including title wins with the likes of BMP Europe Ltd Goodshaw, Boarshurst, Stalybridge Old and Middleton.

Honoured

Speaking about the appointment he said: "I'm honoured to have been approached to take on this role for such a renowned and historic band."

In response the band stated "We are thrilled to have David on board, ready to tackle any challenge with his trademark energy and enthusiasm.

We are ready for some musical magic with this maestro at the helm."