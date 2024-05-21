Ruck steps down from Drybrook podium

Joshua Ruck will end his 12 year tenure with AW Parker (Drybrook) band in July.

Conductor Joshua Ruck has stepped down from his role as MD of AW Parker (Drybrook) Band.

Describing it as "a tough decision" to make, it ends a 12-year tenure that has seen the West of England band rise from the Third to Championship Section.

Joshua said: "Without a doubt the most satisfying and rewarding part of my life is ending in July. I became the MD of the band on my birthday in 2012 and leave having achieved so much together."

Success

This included a first Regional Championship success in 43 years in 2015, as well as over 30 other podium finishes at contests. The band qualified for the National Finals on two occasions, coming fifth in the First Section in Cheltenham in 2023.

Deepest thanks

He added: "I've met my best friends through this band and have had the best shared experiences. My deepest thanks got to everyone in the organisation.

It has also been particularly gratifying to see young members who have come through the ranks at Drybrook. I sincerely wish this amazing group of people the very best for their future."

Joshua's final appearance with the band will be on 14th July.