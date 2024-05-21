New duo to lead at Kirkintilloch Kelvin

Mareika Gray and Mark James will spearhead the musical direction at Kirkintilloch Kelvin Band.

Kirkintilloch Kelvin Brass has announced a new musical leadership team of Mareika Gray and Mark James.

Mareika led the band to an impressive fourth place finish at the Scottish Championships earlier this year and will take on the role as Musical Director.

Mark James will become the new Resident Conductor. The current assistant principal cornet of the band, Mark has conducted several concerts and prepared the band for the Scottish Championships.

Experience and talent

Speaking about the appointments, Band Chairperson Ray Galt told 4BR: "Both Mark and Mareika bring an abundance of experience and talent, combined with a focus on creating great music.

These skills, combined with a determination to have fun throughout the journey, make us excited about what lies ahead for the band."

Scottish Open

It was conformed that Mareika will conduct the band at the Scottish Open in November, meanwhile Mark is currently preparing them for a special 30th Anniversary Concert on 7th September, in the newly refurbished Kirkintilloch Town Hall.