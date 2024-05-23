Texas quartet to provide day of British brass band tradition

Four Texan brass bands will provide a day long celebration of the British brass band tradition this weekend.

Following the success of its inaugural event in 2023, the second Texas Brass Fest takes place this weekend (Saturday 25th May).

Quartet

Taking place at the Round Top Festival Institute, one of the state's finest concert venues, it will feature a quartet of the State's premier brass bands — Austin, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio.

Austin Brass Band competed in the Second Section of the recent North American National Championships, whilst Dallas took the First Section National title in 2022 and came fifth at the recent Championships in Alabama.

Houston was formed in 2000 and is largely a non-competing band, whilst San Antonio was formed in 2016 but won the First Section of the NABBA event in 2018 and was fifth this year.





Day long

A spokesperson told 4BR: "This is a day long celebration of the British brass band tradition with four outstanding bands."

Starting at 1.00pm, each will perform a 45-minute programme, followed by an evening massed concert led by guest conductor Michael Garasi, Music Director of Brass Band of Battle Creek.

Further details:

Further details regarding the event can be found at: https://www.texasbrassfest.com/