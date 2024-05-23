Cross channel battles for French Open titles

The Flowers Band will head to Amboise next month to regain the French Open title in the heart of the Loire Valley.

The 28th French Open Championships take place on the weekend 7th — 9th June in the historic town of Amboise in the Loire Valley.

Six bands will compete for the four titles on offer, with a cross-channel battle for the Championship title between former winners Flowers and Aelous Band. The bands last competed against each other at the event in 2019 with the West of England Area champion coming out on top.

There are single entrants in each of the Second and Third Sections, although there is another Anglo-French connection in the Fourth Section with Thurlstone Band from Yorkshire up against defending champion, Brass Band Du CRR De Tours.





Welcome

The weekend commences on the Friday evening with a welcome ceremony at the famous Chateau d' Amboise, where the draws will take place and Thurlstone Band will give a short concert performance.

Saturday morning sees the competitions take place at the Beaumarhais Theatre with each band providing a varied programme, which includes their set-work. The adjudicators e President of the Jury Chris Jeans, Laurent Douvre and Peter Collins.

There is a Whit Friday style march competition on the Saturday afternoon in the town square in front of the Chateau d' Amboise, which will be judged by Peter Collins.

All the bands will also perform entertainment programmes at Parking Tour Heurtault later in the afternoon, judged by Chris Jeans and Laurent Douvre.

Gala Concert and results

The closing Gala Concert on Saturday evening (9.00pm) will feature the Flowers Band conducted by Paul Holland before the announcement of the results.

On Sunday from 11.30am there will be a 'Festival of Brass' series of performances in front of the Chateau d' Amboise.





Championship Section:

Set work: Heroes (Bruce Broughton)

Adjudicators: Chris Jeans; Laurent Douvre; Peter Collins

Flowers Band (Paul Holland)

Aeolus Band (Benoit Fourreau)

Second Section:

Set work: The Plantagenets (Edward Gregson)

A Tours De Brass (Stephane Balzeau)

Third Section:

Set work: A Celtic Suite (Philip Sparke)

Brass Band De La Vienne (Mathias Charton)

Fourth/Youth Section:

Set work: Anglian Dances (Alan Fernie)

Thurlstone Band (Peter Graham)

Brass Band Du CRR De Tours (David Hubert)