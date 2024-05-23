                 

*
banner

News

Cross channel battles for French Open titles

The Flowers Band will head to Amboise next month to regain the French Open title in the heart of the Loire Valley.

Amboise
  The event takes pace in the shadow of the famous Chateau d' Amboise.

Thursday, 23 May 2024

        

The 28th French Open Championships take place on the weekend 7th — 9th June in the historic town of Amboise in the Loire Valley.

Six bands will compete for the four titles on offer, with a cross-channel battle for the Championship title between former winners Flowers and Aelous Band. The bands last competed against each other at the event in 2019 with the West of England Area champion coming out on top.

There are single entrants in each of the Second and Third Sections, although there is another Anglo-French connection in the Fourth Section with Thurlstone Band from Yorkshire up against defending champion, Brass Band Du CRR De Tours.

Welcome

The weekend commences on the Friday evening with a welcome ceremony at the famous Chateau d' Amboise, where the draws will take place and Thurlstone Band will give a short concert performance.

Saturday morning sees the competitions take place at the Beaumarhais Theatre with each band providing a varied programme, which includes their set-work. The adjudicators e President of the Jury Chris Jeans, Laurent Douvre and Peter Collins.

There is a Whit Friday style march competition on the Saturday afternoon in the town square in front of the Chateau d' Amboise, which will be judged by Peter Collins.

All the bands will also perform entertainment programmes at Parking Tour Heurtault later in the afternoon, judged by Chris Jeans and Laurent Douvre.

Gala Concert and results

The closing Gala Concert on Saturday evening (9.00pm) will feature the Flowers Band conducted by Paul Holland before the announcement of the results.

On Sunday from 11.30am there will be a 'Festival of Brass' series of performances in front of the Chateau d' Amboise.

Championship Section:

Set work: Heroes (Bruce Broughton)
Adjudicators: Chris Jeans; Laurent Douvre; Peter Collins

Flowers Band (Paul Holland)
Aeolus Band (Benoit Fourreau)

Second Section:

Set work: The Plantagenets (Edward Gregson)

A Tours De Brass (Stephane Balzeau)

Third Section:

Set work: A Celtic Suite (Philip Sparke)

Brass Band De La Vienne (Mathias Charton)

Fourth/Youth Section:

Set work: Anglian Dances (Alan Fernie)

Thurlstone Band (Peter Graham)
Brass Band Du CRR De Tours (David Hubert)

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Amboise

Cross channel battles for French Open titles

May 23 • The Flowers Band will head to Amboise next month to regain the French Open title in the heart of the Loire Valley.

Texas

Texas quartet to provide day of British brass band tradition

May 23 • Four Texan brass bands will provide a day long celebration of the British brass band tradition this weekend.

bbca

Semi final line up announced for Conducting Competition

May 23 • 10 conductors will head to Eccles to battle for a place in the final of the BBCA Conducting Competition.

Canning

Black Dyke open doors to Australian visitors

May 23 • The global appeal of Black Dyke Band sees them welcome Canning City Brass to Queensbury.

What's on »

Contest: Whit Friday March Contests

Friday 24 May • Saddleworth & Tameside OL3

Boarshurst Silver Band - Canning City Brass and Boarshurst Silver Band

Sunday 26 May • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane, OL3 7EW OL3 7EW

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Thurlston Band

Sunday 2 June • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - Wigan Youth Jazz Orchestra

Friday 7 June • St. Michaels Church. Duke street. Wigan WN1 2BJ

Bellshill Salvation Army Band - Guest Soloist Tom Hutchinson (The Cory Band)

Saturday 8 June • Uddington Old Parish Church, Old Glasgow Road Uddington. G71 7HF

Vacancies »

Olney Brass

May 23 • Friendly & ambitious 2nd section L&SC area brass band, based in Newport Pagnell (near Milton Keynes) currently seeking a SOLO CORNET player to complete our line-up. We have a good variety of contests, concerts & community events throughout the year.

Olney Brass

May 23 • Friendly & ambitious 2nd section L&SC area brass band, based in Newport Pagnell (near Milton Keynes) currently seeking a REPIANO CORNET player to complete our line-up. We have a good variety of contests, concerts & community events throughout the year.

Olney Brass

May 23 • Friendly & ambitious 2nd section L&SC area brass band, based in Newport Pagnell (near Milton Keynes) currently seeking a Eb BASS player to complete our line-up. We have a good variety of contests, concerts & community events throughout the year.

Pro Cards »

Stuart Black

BA (Hons) Music
Conductor, Teacher, Flugel soloist

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top