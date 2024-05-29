                 

Amendments made to Tameside results

Enquiries lead organisers to amend the overall First, Second and Third title awards for this year's Tameside Whit Friday contests.

Tameside
  There has been an amendment made in three of the overall section titles

Wednesday, 29 May 2024

        

4BR has been informed that there has been an amendment made to the overall results for the Tameside Whit Friday contests.

It follows enquiries in relation to the outcome if there is a tie in the totals of bands' 'best-six' placings.

When this occurs, the band with the highest combined points total from their 'best-six' contest results takes precedence.

Amendments

This has meant that the overall First Section title is now awarded to Tyldesley Band, with Northop Silver as runner-up.

Both bands gained a total placing total of 48 points. However, Tyldesley accumulated 1144 points from their six qualifying contests. Northop accumulated 1139 points.

In the Second Section, the overall title is now awarded to Marple Band ahead of Skelmersdale Prize. Both bands gained 83 points. However, Marple accumulated 1093 points from their six qualifying contests. Skelmersdale Prize accumulated 1091 points.

In the Third Section, the overall title is now awarded to Rivington & Adlington ahead of Hawk Green. Both bands gained 77 points. However, Rivington & Adlington accumulated 1102 points from their six qualifying contests. Hawk Green accumulated 1096 points.

4BR has amended the results in its news report.

Overall Section Awards:

First Section: Tyldesley Band
Second Section: Marple
Third Section: Rivington & Adlington
Fourth Section: St John's (Mossley)

        

