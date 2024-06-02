EverReady strengthens community links with new ensemble

A new EverReady Community Band has played its first bars of music (in between the chatter and fun)

The EverReady Band has strengthened its musical connection to its local area in the North East with the recent launch of its own Community Band.

26 brass players attended the first rehearsal led by conductor Neil Davies, with many others expressing their desire to join up over the next few weeks.

All eager

Speaking about the successful launch, spokesperson Jillian Dixon told 4BR: "It was really great to see so many players come through the doors — and all eager to start playing.

It was especially heartening to see players who admitted they hadn't picked up an instrument in years but were inspired to enjoy their brass band music making once again."

Fun and chatter

Jillian admitted that the music making in the first rehearsal was interspersed with plenty of fun and chatter. "That was the best bit of all. Old friendships were renewed, and new ones made too. Getting everyone to stop talking and get playing was the main problem!"

The EverReady Band itself is now planning for its next concert performance next weekend when it presents a 'Williams v Zimmer' evening featuring Geneva flugel star Stephanie Kennedy, violinist Adam Nyberg singer Caitlin Hedley.

For further details about the EverReady Community Band and the upcoming concert to the band Facebook page.