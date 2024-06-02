Report & Results: 2024 Oslo Brassfestival

Brottum leads the way at the recent festival of musical inclusion in Oslo.

The Oslo Brassfestival recently took place at the Sentrum Scene in Oslo, where Brottum Brass, led by David Morton secured the title honours in the Elite Division.

Organised by the board of Oslofjord Brass Band, the contest was first held in 2016 and brings bands together from across Norway under the ethos of providing a welcoming and enjoyable concert experiences of both 'serious' music and more relaxed entertainment programming.

Brottum victory

Brottum, who won the First Division title in 2023, and earlier this year came fifth on their debut in the Elite Division of the Norwegian National Championships, opened their entertainment set on the Friday with 'Fest Musik Der Stadt Wien' before young euphonium star Erling Dahl performed 'Varied Mood'.

They closed with the contrasts of 'Hymn for Diana' and music from the folk opera 'Hary Janos'.

The following day they opted for something completely different with their ABBA inspired set to take the title and 7000 krone first prize — from 'I Wonder' and 'Lay all your love on me' to 'Mashup Abba', 'Twisted Money' and 'Arrival' to close.

The band is currently working hard on preparations for a concert performance with the renowned trumpet and cornet player Ole Edvard Antonsen on 9th June.

Jaren pipped

It meant that they also pipped defending champion Jaren Hornmusikkforening.

They were left to rue a 6-point time penalty in sets that honoured the centenary of Norwegian composer Egil Hovland and the world of 'club music' — from the Balkans to Brooklyn.

Third place went to the home city favourites with sets that contrasted hope with horror — from the title work by Dorothy Gates to Radiohead's 'Creep'.

Section wins

The First Division title was won Hasle Brass led by Robert Solberg Nilsen with works from Paul Dukas to Goff Richards on the Friday evening to upbeat features from Matthew Hall to Paul Lovatt Cooper the following day.

Jolster Musikklag took the Second Division honours with a bespoke Wilfred Heaton inspired set on the Friday entitled 'My Treasure' followed by works by Shostakovich, Piazolla, Grieg and Bach 24 hours later.

The Third Division was won by Langus Brass with an intriguing contrast of sets — the first a murder mystery that invited the audience to find the killer in the music, the second a musical exploration of brass band 'party music' — from medieval Italian renaissance to 2000's rave.

Thanks

With the event once again attracted a fine field of contenders the organisers were delighted, stating: "Thank you to everyone who came, played, sang, listened, judged, worked, talked, laughed and enjoyed yourself at this year's festival!

Thank you for the fantastic concerts! Thank you for your creativity!"

Results:

Elite Division:

Judges:

Friday: Simon-Emil B Waage; Anja Victoria Lunby; Espen Selvik, Siri J. Westlund; Bjarne Skarpmo

Saturday: Simon-Emil B Waage; Gry Pladsen; Bjame Skarpmo; Espen Selvik; Siri J. Westlund

Friday Entertainment/Saturday Entertainment = Total

1. Brottum Brass (David Morton): 94/76 = 170

2. Jaren Hornmusikkforening (Maurice Donnet-Monay): 73/97 = 164**

3. Oslofjord Brass (David Morton): 83/80 = 163

4. Sandefjord Brass Symposium (Peter Szilvay): 80/77 = 157

Best Soloist: Arne Bilden (trombone) — Jaren Hornmusikkforening

** 6 point deduction

First Division:

Judges:

Friday: Simon-Emil B Waage; Anja Victoria Lunby; Espen Selvik; Bjarne Skarpmo; Jason Janna

Saturday: Simon-Emil B Waage; Idar Torskangerpoll; Bjarne Skarpmo; Espen Selvik; Morgan Werkland

Friday Entertainment/Saturday Entertainment = Total

1. Hasle Brass (Robert Solberg Nilsen): 94/86 = 180

2. Montebello Brass (Preben NicolaiKrag-Riesling): 87/87 = 174

3. Betlehemskyrkans Musikkar (David Glanneskog): 79/87 = 166

Best Soloist: Martin Stahl (soprano) — Betlehemskyrkans Musikkar

Second Division:

Judges:

Friday: Simon-Emil B Waage; Kjell Torodd Berget; Jon Henry Christiansen Bjarne Skarpmo; Anja Victoria Lundby

Saturday: Simon-Emil B Waage; Anja Victoria Lunby; Espen Selvik; Bjarne Skarpmo; Maria Molund; Morgan Werkland

Friday Entertainment/Saturday Entertainment = Total

1. Jolster Musikklag (Bjorn Breistein): 88/84 = 172

2. Sorum Musikklag (John Philip Hannevik): 85/81 = 163*

3. Gjovik Bybrass (Morten Fagerjord): 81/82 = 163

4. Krapfoss Hornorkester (Espen Odegard): 62/73 = 35

5. Tertnes Amatorkops (Joseph Cook): 66/63 = 129

6. Skui Brassband (Rune Furoy Johansen): 64/66 = 127*

7. Filadelfia Hornorkester Drammen (Joakim Holm-Hansen): 61/60 = 121

8. Saksumdal Musikkforening (Andres Halla): 53/51 = 104

Best Soloist: Ingunn Stofring (flugel) — Jolster Musikklag

*3 point deduction

Third Division:

Judges:

Friday: Simon-Emil B Waage; Anja Victoria Lundby; Didrik Stoa Aga; Espen Selvik; Heidi Berge Frogner

Saturday: Simon-Emil B Waage; Heidi Berge Frogner; Lars Kvam Kristoffersen; Morgan Werkland; Sir J. Westlund

Friday Entertainment/Saturday Entertainment = Total

1. Langhus Brass (Thomas Whittington Tengelsen): 91/89 = 180

2. Kvikne Hornmusikk (Ingrid Oien): 58/78 = 136

3. Moen Musikkforening (Ole Kristian Egge): 68/67 = 132*

4. Eidsberg Brassband (Sverre Caspersen): 75/55 = 130

5. Lismarka Mesnali Brass (Andres Halla): 69/61 = 130

6. Bamble Brass (Kjell Arvid Polsrod): 58/74 = 129*

7. Valdes Brass Band (Tor Arthur Hagen): 61/60 = 118*

8. Holmestrand Brass (David Lyngvaer Erichsen): 59/55 = 114

9. Sentrukirken Brass (Thor-Willy Karlsen): 46/42 = 88

10. Spydeberg Brass (Idar Torskangerpoll): 38/48 = 86

11. Torpa Bygdebrass (Jon Kristian Solberg): 46/38 = 78**

12. Fraena Brass Band (Randi Anita Dale): 34/40 = 74

13. Ron Musikklag (Knut-Erik Kjore): 32/28 = 60

Best Soloist: Ingrid Mollan Jensen (flugel) — Langus Brass

*3 point deduction

** 6 point deduction