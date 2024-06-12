                 

Report & Result: 2024 Blackburn & Darwen March & Hymn Tune

The Mossley Band claims the march and hymn tune honours in Blackburn

March
  Mossley Band took the honours in Blackburn

Wednesday, 12 June 2024

        

The Mossley Band claimed the popular Blackburn & Darwen title by topping both elements of the popular contest and bagging the £700 first prize in the process.

Playing their favourite march 'The Senator' and hymn tune choice they secured victory from First Section Poulton le Fylde (£400), with Haydock Band (£300) in third.

In an excellently run event, section awards went to Flixton, Pilling Jubilee, BMP (Europe) Goodshaw and Brindle.

All superb

Speaking about their event, the organisers said: "Well done to all the bands who took part in our Festival of Brass contest. You were all superb and made our event a fabulous day.

Thanks to our adjudicator Garry Cutt who had the tough task of sorting all the placings."

Result:

Adjudicator: Garry Cutt
March/Hymn = Total

1. Mossley (Duncan Byers): 1/1 = 2
2. Poulton le Fylde (Brett Baker): 2/2 = 4
3. Haydock (Mark Quinn): 3/3 = 6
4. Pilling Jubilee (Josh Hughes): 4/4 = 8
5. Flixton (Adie Smith): 5/5 = 10
6. Besses Boys (James Holt): 6/6 = 12
7. Haslingden & Helmshore (Josh Hughes): 8/7 = 15
8. BMP (Europe) Goodshaw (Dean Redfern): 9/8 = 17
9. ClockFace Miners Heritage Band (Will Haw): 7/11 = 18
10. Hawk Green (Neil Hewson): 10/9 = 19
11. Eccleston (John Wood): 12/10 = 22
12. Eagley (Chris Wormald): 11/13 = 24
13. Brindle (Steve Hartley): 13/12 = 25
14. Old Hall Brass (Trevor Halliwell): 14/14 = 28

Best First Section Band: Flixton
Best Second Section Band: Pilling Jubilee
Best Third Section Band: BMP (Europe) Goodshaw
Best Fourth Section Band: Brindle

Best Soloist: Thomas Scaife (cornet) — Mossley
Youngest Player: Jack Geoghegan (aged 9) — Haydock Band

        

