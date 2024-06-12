Report & Result: 2024 Blackburn & Darwen March & Hymn Tune

The Mossley Band claims the march and hymn tune honours in Blackburn

The Mossley Band claimed the popular Blackburn & Darwen title by topping both elements of the popular contest and bagging the £700 first prize in the process.

Playing their favourite march 'The Senator' and hymn tune choice they secured victory from First Section Poulton le Fylde (£400), with Haydock Band (£300) in third.

In an excellently run event, section awards went to Flixton, Pilling Jubilee, BMP (Europe) Goodshaw and Brindle.

All superb

Speaking about their event, the organisers said: "Well done to all the bands who took part in our Festival of Brass contest. You were all superb and made our event a fabulous day.

Thanks to our adjudicator Garry Cutt who had the tough task of sorting all the placings."

Result:

Adjudicator: Garry Cutt

March/Hymn = Total

1. Mossley (Duncan Byers): 1/1 = 2

2. Poulton le Fylde (Brett Baker): 2/2 = 4

3. Haydock (Mark Quinn): 3/3 = 6

4. Pilling Jubilee (Josh Hughes): 4/4 = 8

5. Flixton (Adie Smith): 5/5 = 10

6. Besses Boys (James Holt): 6/6 = 12

7. Haslingden & Helmshore (Josh Hughes): 8/7 = 15

8. BMP (Europe) Goodshaw (Dean Redfern): 9/8 = 17

9. ClockFace Miners Heritage Band (Will Haw): 7/11 = 18

10. Hawk Green (Neil Hewson): 10/9 = 19

11. Eccleston (John Wood): 12/10 = 22

12. Eagley (Chris Wormald): 11/13 = 24

13. Brindle (Steve Hartley): 13/12 = 25

14. Old Hall Brass (Trevor Halliwell): 14/14 = 28

Best First Section Band: Flixton

Best Second Section Band: Pilling Jubilee

Best Third Section Band: BMP (Europe) Goodshaw

Best Fourth Section Band: Brindle

Best Soloist: Thomas Scaife (cornet) — Mossley

Youngest Player: Jack Geoghegan (aged 9) — Haydock Band