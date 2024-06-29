Our Planet focus to be given world premiere

Tongwynlais Temperance Band will give the world premiere of Gareth Trott's 'Our Planet' in tribute to the remarkable Sir David Attenborough at the forthcoming Pershore Festival of Brass.

Tongwynlais Temperance Band will be giving the world premiere of a new suite written by composer Gareth Trott at the forthcoming Pershore Midsummer Brass Festival.

Our Planet

'Our Planet' has been commissioned by the Royal Albert Hall National finalists as a tribute to Sir David Attenborough, the renowned broadcaster biologist, natural historian and author.

It consists of five linked movements and will form part of their programme to be directed by Owen Farr to be played at the Angel Hotel venue on Saturday 6th July.





Highly relevant

Pershore Festival Chairperson, Chris License told 4BR: "It's great that Tongwynlais Temperance will be giving the world premiere of this exciting work with us.

It reflects on a highly relevant topic and is dedicated to someone who works tirelessly to bring a greater understanding of the natural world to all our lives. We are really looking forward to this."