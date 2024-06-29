                 

*
banner

News

Our Planet focus to be given world premiere

Tongwynlais Temperance Band will give the world premiere of Gareth Trott's 'Our Planet' in tribute to the remarkable Sir David Attenborough at the forthcoming Pershore Festival of Brass.

Tongwynlais
  The band will give the world premiere at the Pershore Festival of Brass

Saturday, 29 June 2024

        

Tongwynlais Temperance Band will be giving the world premiere of a new suite written by composer Gareth Trott at the forthcoming Pershore Midsummer Brass Festival.

Our Planet

'Our Planet' has been commissioned by the Royal Albert Hall National finalists as a tribute to Sir David Attenborough, the renowned broadcaster biologist, natural historian and author.

It consists of five linked movements and will form part of their programme to be directed by Owen Farr to be played at the Angel Hotel venue on Saturday 6th July.

Highly relevant

Pershore Festival Chairperson, Chris License told 4BR: "It's great that Tongwynlais Temperance will be giving the world premiere of this exciting work with us.

It reflects on a highly relevant topic and is dedicated to someone who works tirelessly to bring a greater understanding of the natural world to all our lives. We are really looking forward to this."

        

TAGS: Tongwynlais Temperance

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Brass at the Seaside

Youth bands to feature in Seaside entertainment

June 29 • The popular Brass at the Seaside weekend returns to Lytham St Anne's in July.

Pride

Laganvale pride at Pride

June 29 • Laganvale Metal Technology Band will become the first brass band to participate in the Belfast Pride Parade in July.

Willebroek

Willebroek Academy set to welcome time travelling delegates

June 29 • Belgian champions to host their Academy week with stars from the band and Tom Hutchinson.

Tees

New Tees band enjoys industry support in celebration

June 29 • An exciting partnership sees a new band make its concert debut in an area of traditional industry.

What's on »

Brass Bands England - Youth Fest 2024

Friday 28 June • Barnsley Civic, Hanson Street, Barnsley S70 2HZ

Friary Brass Band - Surrey Brass

Saturday 29 June • Christ Church, 23 Waterden Rd, Guildford GU1 2AZ GU1 2AZ

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Middleton Band

Sunday 30 June • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Besses Boys Band

Sunday 7 July • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Regent Brass - 'New Directions'

Sunday 7 July • St Saviours Church, St Georges Square, London SW1V 3QW

Vacancies »

Epping Forest Band

June 29 • Required: We are a friendly 2nd section band in Essex. We are in need of a Tenor Horn , cornet (position negotiable) and a Kit player. We have our own band room and full percussion is provided

West Midlands Police Band

June 27 • Join our team of dedicated musicians!. Are you an Eb or BBb Bass player? Or perhaps a back row cornet player or percussionist? We need you!. Rehearsals: Every Wednesday 19:30 - 21:30 at Chelmsley Wood Police Station Birmingham (Junction 7, M6)

wantage silver band

June 27 • Wantage Band (L&SC Championship, ranked 12th on Brassstats.com) are looking for a bass player to complete the section - either Eb or Bb - position negotiable.

Pro Cards »

Gary Davies


Conductor, Band Trainer, Adjudicator

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top