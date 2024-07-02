                 

News

Final chord for Ashton and Evans

Ashton under Lyne Band has accepted the resignation of its MD Martyn Evans.

Ashton
  Martyn Evans has enjoyed outstanding success with the band since 1997

Tuesday, 02 July 2024

        

Ashton under Lyne Band has announced the end of their musical partnership with MD Martyn Evans.

Cornerstone

Martyn has been a cornerstone of the North West band since its reformation in 1997, and enjoyed three highly successful spells as Musical Director. The first included a remarkable hat-trick of National titles — winning the Third, Second and First Section accolades between 1997 and 1999.

His second included a Pontins First Section title success, whilst the third from 2022 saw them once again claim the First Section North West Area title and gain promotion to the Grand Shield.

Sadly missed

A band spokesperson told 4BR: "Martyn will be sadly missed, and the committee have reluctantly accepted his resignation.

We would like to publicly thank Martyn for the dedication to the band throughout the various tenures he has held and wish him every success in his future musical endeavours. We will now start the process of seeking a new appointment."

        

TAGS: Ashton-under-Lyne

