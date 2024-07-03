Celebrations and awards for Riverside Youth

After another busy and successful year, everyone associated with Riverside Youth Band had a chance to dance the night away.

It was celebration time recently for members of Riverside Youth Band, as the Inverclyde band staged its annual awards night and ceilidh.

The event saw members honoured for their achievements during a busy and successful year, in which its Youth and Training bands won a 'double' of Scottish Youth Championship titles, and the organisation gaining a Greenock Telegraph Community Champion Live Music Award.

After the presentations everyone danced the night away to the sound of the McHart Ceilidh Band.

Reflecting on the evening, MD Mark Good said: "After what has been a busy year, this was the perfect way for everyone to let their hair down and enjoy a night of celebration.

As ever, they threw themselves into the evening with gusto. Congratulations to our award winners, and well done to everyone for their hard work and dedication during another busy year."

The Youth Band 'Bandsperson of the Year' award went to Ash Paton. Ash was also awarded the Jack Leitch Memorial Trophy for her outstanding performance in Riverside's solo festival.

The 'Most Improved Player' in the Youth Band was Katie Livingstone, whilst the Training Band 'Bandsperson of the Year' went to Bramble Kane. The 'Most Improved Player' in the Training Band was Hollie Stables.

A 'Special Recognition Award' was presented to volunteer Gillian Reid, for her continued support and dedication of youngsters in the organisation. The 'Best Section' Award went to the tuba section of Callum McCowan, Aaron Arthur, Jessica Sloan and Amelia.

Callum McCowan also received the 'Best Sightreader Award', while the Riverside 'Rookie of the Year' was Christian Adams.

Speaking about the event, Duncan Galbraith, chairperson of Riverside Youth Band, said: "Being part of Riverside Youth Band is about doing everything together; performing, supporting and looking out for each other. Our awards night and ceilidh offers a rare opportunity to put our instruments down and have a party — and it was very well deserved."

Riverside recently rounded off its schedule with a concert with special guest, the cooperation band.

However, several members will now head to Strathallan School to take part in the National Youth Brass Band of Scotland's summer residential course.