National Youth Ambassadors set to inspire next generation

Over 3,000 children will be inspired by the Ambassador Ensemble of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain on their forthcoming education tour to Bedfordshire and Milton Keynes.

The Ambassador Ensemble of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain is preparing to set off on a tour of Bedfordshire and Milton Keynes.

During the week of the 8th -12th July they will be delivering a series of music education concerts in ten local primary schools aimed at inspiring further generations of youngsters to take up playing brass band instruments.

3,000 children

It is expected that over 3,000 children will have enjoy a first-hand experience of hearing the ensemble live.

On Wednesday 10th July the ensemble led by Artistic Director Dr Robert Childs will also perform a joint concert with youngster from local community bands at The Stables Theatre in Wavendon, Milton Keynes. Everyone under the age of 18 can enjoy the concert for free.

Thrilled

Speaking to 4BR, NYBBGB CEO, Mark Bromley said: "We're thrilled to bring the Ambassador Ensemble to the area for such an exciting week of inspirational music making.

There is so much to look forward to in introducing children to the magic of brass music which can ignite their passion for learning an instrument, nurturing creativity, discipline, and a lifelong love for music."

Concert

The concert on 10th July will include children from the youth bands of Bedford Town Band Brass Academy and Amersham Youth Band, as well as a group of advanced young brass musicians drawn from throughout Bedfordshire and Milton Keynes. They will also be able to enjoy a workshop with Dr Robert Childs.

The schools tour and concert are being held in partnership with Friends of Bedfordshire Youth Music (FBYM), a local children's music charity.

The Friends support the work of the Bedfordshire Music Trust and the local music education hubs, by promoting and sustaining musical performance by the young people of Bedfordshire and the surrounding counties.

We're delighted to be working with the NYBBGB, and further to be able to bring this once-in-lifetime opportunity to local children Diann Chatfield, Chair of FBYM

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Delighted

The NYBBGB Ambassador Band tour is a significant part of their programme this year, with Diann Chatfield, Chair of FBYM telling 4BR: "We're delighted to be working with the NYBBGB, and further to be able to bring this once-in-lifetime opportunity to local children "

The evening is kindly sponsored by ACE, FBYM, the Gale Family Charity Trust and Nkiru Arts.

Concert tickets





Tickets for the concert are available online at: https://bit.ly/NYBBGBAtTheStables

Box office: 01908 280800.

Tickets are £13.50 including booking fee. All accompanied children under 18 are invited to attend the concert for free.