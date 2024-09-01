Fancy a Doodle?

If you are looking to get your mouthpiece refurbished or brought back to life, then Dave Houghton will do his Doodles work on it.

Dave Houghton, a former tuba player with several bands in the North West of England is bringing his 30 year plus of his experience to his new mouthpiece refurbishment venture Doodles Mouthpiece Replating

Lasting passion

Speaking to 4BR he said that after enjoying his professional life as a primary school teacher he decided to branch into a new avenue of interest and expertise.

"I was looking to do something that combined my lasting passion for brass banding with my desire to try something new.

Having played, conducted and even written a few pieces for brass bands, I can now combine my playing with my venture business — and it has given me a great work/life balance."

Great feedback

He added: "I've been improving my skills over the last few years and now am now confident in everything that I can do with mouthpiece replating and refurbishment. The feedback from my customers has been fantastic and they all remark on my perfectionist desires to get their mouthpieces just right for them.

I now have the time (the name of the business comes from his other love of his two labradoodle dogs) to give extra care and attention to every mouthpiece and the results speak and play for themselves."

Check it out

You can check out some of the mouthpieces that Dave has undertaken on his Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61560795664656