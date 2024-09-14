Result: 2024 Third Section National Championship of Great Britain

Result:
Third Section:
Third Section:
Test piece: The Shipbuilders (Peter Yorke)
Adjudicators: Sandy Smith, Nicholas Garman, John Maines
1. Golborne (Les Webb)
2. Flookburgh Silver (John Iveson)
3. Croy Silver (Kenneth Blackwood)
4. Clifton & Lightcliffe (John Clay)
5. Morecambe (Billy Porter)
6. Nailsworth Silver (Anri Adachi)
7. Penclawdd (John Jones)
8. Towcester Studio (Neil Brownless)
9. Barnsley Metropolitan (Alex Francis)
10. Spennymoor Town (Fiona Casewell)
11. Verwood Town (Kevin Smith)
12. Thrapston Town (Nathan Waterman)
13. Amersham Concert (Malcolm Peach)
14. Lydney Town (Thomas Dunne)
15. Putney & Wimbledon (Dr Sam Topp)
16. Perthshire (William MacMullen)
17. Wellington (Telford) (Ian Johnson)
18. Eccleston (John Wood)
19. Welwyn Garden City (William Douglas)
20. Crwbin (Alex McGhee)
Best Soloist: Euphonium (Clifton & Lightcliffe)