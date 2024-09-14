                 

*
banner

News

Result: 2024 Third Section National Championship of Great Britain

There is a victory for Golborne Band as they take the honours back to the North West

 

Saturday, 14 September 2024

        

Result:


Third Section:


Test piece: The Shipbuilders (Peter Yorke)
Adjudicators: Sandy Smith, Nicholas Garman, John Maines

1. Golborne (Les Webb)
2. Flookburgh Silver (John Iveson)
3. Croy Silver (Kenneth Blackwood)
4. Clifton & Lightcliffe (John Clay)
5. Morecambe (Billy Porter)
6. Nailsworth Silver (Anri Adachi)
7. Penclawdd (John Jones)
8. Towcester Studio (Neil Brownless)
9. Barnsley Metropolitan (Alex Francis)
10. Spennymoor Town (Fiona Casewell)
11. Verwood Town (Kevin Smith)
12. Thrapston Town (Nathan Waterman)
13. Amersham Concert (Malcolm Peach)
14. Lydney Town (Thomas Dunne)
15. Putney & Wimbledon (Dr Sam Topp)
16. Perthshire (William MacMullen)
17. Wellington (Telford) (Ian Johnson)
18. Eccleston (John Wood)
19. Welwyn Garden City (William Douglas)
20. Crwbin (Alex McGhee)

Best Soloist: Euphonium (Clifton & Lightcliffe)

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Result: 2024 Third Section National Championship of Great Britain

September 14 • There is a victory for Golborne Band as they take the honours back to the North West

test pieces

2025 Regional test pieces announced...

September 14 • The set works that will be played from Torquay to Perth, Stevenage to Swansea have been revealed

wobplay

Cheltenham finalists to be recorded for Wobplay platform

September 13 • All 76 performances will be recorded by World of Brass for inclusion and enjoyment on the www.wobplay.com multi media platform.

Paul Richards

Sonic launch for new Paul Richards mouthpiece

September 13 • Mercer & Barker will give soprano players at Cheltenham the chance to try out the brand new MB1-PR 'Sonic' mouthpiece designed in collaboration with Paul Richards.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - West London Tuba Quartet

Friday 13 September • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Bilton Silver Rugby Band -

Saturday 14 September • St Andrew's Church, Rugby CV21 3PT

Contest: Lower Sections 1-4 National Finals

Saturday 14 September • Cheltenham Racecourse, Evesham Road, Cheltenham GL50 4SH

Contest: Lower Sections 1-4 National Finals

Sunday 15 September • Cheltenham Racecourse, Evesham Road, Cheltenham. . *Please note as of 24th August 2023 the date is provisional according to Kapitol Promotions website GL50 4SH

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Dobcross Brass Monkeys

Sunday 15 September • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Vacancies »

Wakefield Metropolitan Brass Band

September 14 • The band has vacancies for percussion and cornet

Witney Town Band

September 13 • Witney Town Band have 3 vacancies: (1) First Trombone (2) Soprano Cornet, and (3) Bb or Eb Bass. . A 4th section band in Oxfordshire with an active performance schedule, we are a well-established & extremely friendly band that would love to hear from you!

Hathersage Band

September 12 • Hathersage Brass Band is a thriving community band. We enjoy making music and have a good gig schedule. An opportunity has arisen for the right person to join our Principal Cornet Ed as co-principal. Are you up for the challenge?This is our only vacancy.

Pro Cards »

Derek Renshaw

ABBA Member
Conductor, Band Trainer and Adjudicator.

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top