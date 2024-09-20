                 

Tongwynlais to tour Japan in 2025

Tongwynlais Temperance will act as a musical ambassador for Welsh culture on a week long tour to Japan next year.

Tongwymais
  The tour is part of the Welsh Government's 'Wales in Japan 2025' campaign.

Friday, 20 September 2024

        

Tongwynlais Temperance Band will head to the Far East in 2025 as part of the Welsh Government's 'Wales in Japan 2025' campaign.

The tour will from part of a cultural and educational exchange initiative funded by Taith, a programme that aims to promote understanding, expand horizons, and enhance educational opportunities by showcasing Wales' approach to sustainability through the Well-being of Future Generations Act.

Welsh culture and values

The band, which will also represent Wales at the Royal Albert Hall National Championship Final in October, will be a key part of the activities, offering a platform to highlight Welsh culture and values.

The band has a strong connection to Japan with Musical Director Owen Farr having visited the country as a soloist, whilst player Shoko Doherty moved to Wales over 20 years ago and has maintained cultural link between the two nations with her work.

During the week-long visit Tongwynlais will take part in a series of joint rehearsals, concerts, workshops, and educational visits aimed to strengthen bonds between Welsh and Japanese musicians.

Music has the power to transcend language barriers, and this tour will not only allow us to showcase Welsh music but also to learn from Japanese musiciansMD, Owen Farr

Really excited

Speaking about the exciting tour Owen Farr commented: "We're really excited about this opportunity to share our musical passion with a nation that has such a growing appreciation for the British brass band tradition.

Music has the power to transcend language barriers, and this tour will not only allow us to showcase Welsh music but also to learn from Japanese musicians.

This collaboration is a perfect example of how cultural exchanges can bring people together and we look forward to this incredible opportunity."

        

TAGS: Tongwynlais Temperance

