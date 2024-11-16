Result: 2024 Brass in Concert Championship

Result:
Quality of Music: Uwe Koller (A) & Rieks Van der Velde (B)
Programme Content: Andrea Price
Entertainment & Presentation: Chris King (A) & Al Booth (B)
Order: Quality of Music A/B: Programme Contest: Presentation & Entertainment A/B
1. Cory (Philip Harper): 57/57/38/20/19 = 191
2. Brighouse and Rastrick (David King): 60/60/32/16/18 = 186
3. Flowers (Paul Holland): 51/42/34/17/20 = 164
4. Fodens (Michael Fowles): 48/45/30/18/17 = 158
5. Krohnengen (Magnus Brandseth): 36/51/40/12/11 = 150
6. Tredegar (Ian Porthouse): 54/48/22/11/12 = 147
7. Aldbourne (Katrina Marzella-Wheeler): 42/39/36/15/13 = 145
8. the cooperation band (David Morton): 30/54/24/14/15 = 137
9. GUS Band (Christopher Bond): 39/33/28/19/16 = 135
10. Carlton Main Frickley Colliery (Allan Withington): 45/36/26/13/14 = 134
11. Hammonds (Morgan Griffiths): 33/30/20/10/10 = 103
Audience Entertainment Vote: Flowers
Quality of Performance: Brighouse & Rastrick
Best Performance in Entertainment & Presentation: Cory
Highest Placed Band in Programme Content: Krohnengen
Best New Composition or Arrangement: Deception Island (Magnus Brandseth)
Best Soloist: Roger Webster (Brighouse & Rastrick)
Best Soprano: Richard Poole (Foden's)
Best Principal Cornet: Luke barker (Flowers)
Best Flugel: Lauren Chinn (Flowers)
Best Horn: Hayley Beynon (Aldbourne)
Best Baritone: Joel Collier (Cory)
Best Euphonium: Glyn Williams (Cory)
Best Trombone: Andrew Yorkstone (Hammonds)
Best Basses: Foden's
Best Percussion: Foden's
Youngest Player: Ash Paton (the cooperation band)