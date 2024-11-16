                 

*
banner

News

Result: 2024 Brass in Concert Championship

Cory return in magnificent fashion to reclaim Brass in Concert title in Gateshead.

  Cory claim the Brass in Concert silverware again

Saturday, 16 November 2024

        

Result:


Quality of Music: Uwe Koller (A) & Rieks Van der Velde (B)
Programme Content: Andrea Price
Entertainment & Presentation: Chris King (A) & Al Booth (B)
Order: Quality of Music A/B: Programme Contest: Presentation & Entertainment A/B

1. Cory (Philip Harper): 57/57/38/20/19 = 191
2. Brighouse and Rastrick (David King): 60/60/32/16/18 = 186
3. Flowers (Paul Holland): 51/42/34/17/20 = 164
4. Fodens (Michael Fowles): 48/45/30/18/17 = 158
5. Krohnengen (Magnus Brandseth): 36/51/40/12/11 = 150
6. Tredegar (Ian Porthouse): 54/48/22/11/12 = 147
7. Aldbourne (Katrina Marzella-Wheeler): 42/39/36/15/13 = 145
8. the cooperation band (David Morton): 30/54/24/14/15 = 137
9. GUS Band (Christopher Bond): 39/33/28/19/16 = 135
10. Carlton Main Frickley Colliery (Allan Withington): 45/36/26/13/14 = 134
11. Hammonds (Morgan Griffiths): 33/30/20/10/10 = 103

Audience Entertainment Vote: Flowers
Quality of Performance: Brighouse & Rastrick
Best Performance in Entertainment & Presentation: Cory
Highest Placed Band in Programme Content: Krohnengen

Best New Composition or Arrangement: Deception Island (Magnus Brandseth)

Best Soloist: Roger Webster (Brighouse & Rastrick)
Best Soprano: Richard Poole (Foden's)
Best Principal Cornet: Luke barker (Flowers)
Best Flugel: Lauren Chinn (Flowers)
Best Horn: Hayley Beynon (Aldbourne)
Best Baritone: Joel Collier (Cory)
Best Euphonium: Glyn Williams (Cory)
Best Trombone: Andrew Yorkstone (Hammonds)

Best Basses: Foden's
Best Percussion: Foden's

Youngest Player: Ash Paton (the cooperation band)

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Result: 2024 Youth Brass in Concert Championship

November 17 • Wardle Academy Youth Band secures the perfect entertainment honours in Gateshead.

Result: 2024 Band Supplies Scottish Challenge Contest

November 17 • Kirkintilloch claims the Challenge honours in Perth.

Result: 2024 Brass in Concert Championship

November 16 • Cory return in magnificent fashion to reclaim Brass in Concert title in Gateshead.

RNCM

2025 RNCM International Brass Band Festival tickets now on sale

November 15 • World class bands and soloists, discussion and interviews form a full weekend on showcase brass playing at the RNCM in January.

What's on »

Contest: 47th Brass in Concert

Saturday 16 November • The Gladhous International Centre for Music, St Mary's Square, Gateshead NE8 2JR

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the Royal Air Force Regiment

Friday 22 November • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Longridge Band - Christmas Concert

Saturday 7 December • Longridge Civic Hall, 1 Calder Avenue, Longridge, Preston PR3 3HJ

The Hepworth Band - Christmas Brass & Voices

Saturday 7 December • Thornhill Parish Church, Dewsbury WF120JZ

York Railway Institute Band - Voices & Brass Christmas Spectacular

Saturday 14 December • Selby Abbey YO8 4PU

Vacancies »

Uppermill Band

November 16 • EXCITING PROJECTS ON THE HORIZON FOR THE RIGHT PLAYER. If you are a BACK ROW CORNET PLAYER looking for a change, look no further, UPPERMILL IS WHERE YOU NEED TO BE! We strive to create and perform at as many varied musical platforms/Styles as we can.

Llandudno Town Band

November 15 • Require a baritone / horn, bass and 2nd percussion to complete our line up. Our band has consolidated into an enthusiastic strong outfit. We have a junior band working along the local education authority.

Dobcross Silver Band

November 14 • Dobcross Silver Band are looking for a couple of cornet players. You are rewarded with enjoyable rehearsals, concerts and a progressive contesting band. If you are a team player looking for a change of scenery , get in touch.

Pro Cards »

David A. Stowell


Conductor and composer

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top