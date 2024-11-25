Results: 2024 Scottish Youth Championships

Results:
Percussion Ensembles:
Adjudicator: Sarah Naish
Gold Awards:
Perth & Kinross Percussion Ensemble (Lynsey Paterson)
MidlothianPerc Training (Barbara-Jane Waddell)
Coalburn Percussion Academy (Robbie Bremner)
MidlothianPerc Ensemble (Barbara-Jane Waddell)
Youth Brass Band Championships:
Senior Section:
Adjudicator: Christopher Bond
Gold Award:
Riverside Youth Band (Mark Good)
Development Section:
Adjudicator: Christopher Bond
Gold Award:
Campbeltown Development (Katrina Barr) — winner
Silver Awards:
Loanhead Brass Youth Band (Alan Fernie)
Scottish Borders Youth Band (Stuart Black)
Irvine Youth Band (John Boax)
Intermediate Section:
Adjudicator: Christopher Bond
Gold Awards:
Perthshire Youth Brass (Willie McMullen) — winner
Galashiels Youth Band (Stuart Black)
Whitburn Youth Band (Caroline Farren)
Campbeltown Intermediate (Mae Barr)
Silver Awards:
Stranraer Brass Training (Angela Miller)
Bathgate Youth Band (Stewart Brynes)
Newtongrange Junior Band (Alice Kane)
Bronze Awards:
King's Park Junior Brass (Emily Stokes)
Broxburn & Livingston Future Brass (Jim Bone)
Kirkintilloch Youth Band (Katherine Adams)
Novice Section:
Adjudicator: Owen Farr
Gold Awards:
Coalburn Bronze Band (Jim Park) — winner
Maroon Brass (Stuart Black)
Silver Awards:
Perth & Kinross Brass (Elaine Stewart)
Irvine & Dreghorn Brasslets (John Boax)
Kirkton Youth Band (Karen Heenan)
Kinneil Youth Band (Scott Gardner)
Bronze Awards:
Kingdom Brass Youth (Denise Crighton-Ward)
Hawick Saxhornettes (Stuart Black)
Non-competitive Section:
Adjudicator: Owen Farr
St David's & Penicuik Joint Youth (John A Dickson)