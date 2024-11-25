                 

Results: 2024 Scottish Youth Championships

There was plenty of great youthful musical talent on show in Perth — from percussionists to all levels of brass ensembles and bands.

pERTH
  The Perth & Kinross Percussion Ensemble claimed a Gold Award

Monday, 25 November 2024

        

Results:


Percussion Ensembles:

Adjudicator: Sarah Naish

Gold Awards:
Perth & Kinross Percussion Ensemble (Lynsey Paterson)
MidlothianPerc Training (Barbara-Jane Waddell)
Coalburn Percussion Academy (Robbie Bremner)
MidlothianPerc Ensemble (Barbara-Jane Waddell)

Youth Brass Band Championships:

Senior Section:

Adjudicator: Christopher Bond

Gold Award:
Riverside Youth Band (Mark Good)

Development Section:

Adjudicator: Christopher Bond

Gold Award:
Campbeltown Development (Katrina Barr) — winner

Silver Awards:
Loanhead Brass Youth Band (Alan Fernie)
Scottish Borders Youth Band (Stuart Black)
Irvine Youth Band (John Boax)

Intermediate Section:

Adjudicator: Christopher Bond

Gold Awards:
Perthshire Youth Brass (Willie McMullen) — winner
Galashiels Youth Band (Stuart Black)
Whitburn Youth Band (Caroline Farren)
Campbeltown Intermediate (Mae Barr)

Silver Awards:
Stranraer Brass Training (Angela Miller)
Bathgate Youth Band (Stewart Brynes)
Newtongrange Junior Band (Alice Kane)

Bronze Awards:
King's Park Junior Brass (Emily Stokes)
Broxburn & Livingston Future Brass (Jim Bone)
Kirkintilloch Youth Band (Katherine Adams)

Novice Section:

Adjudicator: Owen Farr

Gold Awards:
Coalburn Bronze Band (Jim Park) — winner
Maroon Brass (Stuart Black)

Silver Awards:
Perth & Kinross Brass (Elaine Stewart)
Irvine & Dreghorn Brasslets (John Boax)
Kirkton Youth Band (Karen Heenan)
Kinneil Youth Band (Scott Gardner)

Bronze Awards:
Kingdom Brass Youth (Denise Crighton-Ward)
Hawick Saxhornettes (Stuart Black)

Non-competitive Section:

Adjudicator: Owen Farr

St David's & Penicuik Joint Youth (John A Dickson)

        

