Results: 2024 Scottish Youth Championships

Rushden Town Band November 25 • Trombone Player. This friendly band is looking for a tenor trombone player to join its ranks. The band enjoys playing at regular concerts each year and is off to the Rhineland next year on its second tour.

Chinnor Silver November 25 • You need to be quick, we are almost full but just require Eb bass and percussion. We are a friendly, welcoming and ambitious band and start 2025 at the top of our second section ranking table. We rehearse on a Wed evening in our own bandroom in Chinnor.

Hathersage Band November 25 • Hathersage Brass Band is a thriving community band. We enjoy making music and have a good gig schedule. An opportunity has arisen for the right person to join our Principal Cornet Ed as co-principal. Are you up for the challenge? This is our only vacancy.