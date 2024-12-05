Hamlyn Foundation to provide endowment to support Liverpool youth

A multi million pound endowment will enable the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic to carry on its work inspiring young musicians in its region.

It has been announced that the Paul Hamlyn Foundation has awarded the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra a multi-million pound endowment to support music opportunities for children and young people across the Liverpool City region.

It includes a £3.5 million endowment, the investment gains from which will be solely used to underpin their long-term commitment to inspiring children and young people to develop their passion for music and fulfil their potential.

A £500,000 grant will also be used over 5 years to expand Liverpool Philharmonic's 'In Harmony' Youth Hubs into new areas of the city, enabling more local youngster to make music, learn an instrument, perform and improve their well being.

Largest in history

The gift marks the largest single gift ever received by the organisation in its 184 year history and signifies a targeted investment in the young people of Liverpool.

Michael Eakin, Chief Executive of Liverpool Philharmonic said: "This gift is recognition of the work we have done for the past 15 years, and a real vote of confidence in our organisation from one of the leading foundations supporting work in the arts to effect social change and to ensure young people, can realise their full potential."

Longstanding support

In response, Moira Sinclair, Chief Executive, Paul Hamlyn Foundation, said: "Our longstanding support of the Liverpool Philharmonic reflects our mutual interest in supporting young people to enjoy fulfilling and creative lives.

We hope this endowment will help them to sustain and grow this outstanding work for many years to come."

With support from Paul Hamlyn Foundation, 'In Harmony Liverpool' has been running for fifteen years and has supported over 4,000 individual children, young people and their families living in North Liverpool since its launch in 2009.