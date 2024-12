Makes sure your audience enjoys a touch of Wolf Hall meets Jock McKenzie with this energised concert piece.

Gaudete (meaning 'rejoice') is a sacred Christmas Carol of Latin text. As a single line melody to carry the words, is it thought to have been written in the late medieval period, with subsequent harmonies being added in the fifteenth century.

Fantastic arrangement

This fantastic arrangement by Jock McKenzie transport you back into the Tudor Courts with a flourish of dramatic energy and pulsating excitement — ideal for an opening for any concert.

To purchase:



https://www.superbrass.co.uk/product/gaudete-8