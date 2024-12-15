Death of Derek Greenwood

The death has been announced of the respected conductor Derek Greenwood.

Born in Yorkshire, he made his brass banding home in Cornwall, becoming one of its most respected figures. His association with the likes of Camborne, St Austell, St Dennis, St Keverne and others from the mid-1970s brought considerable contesting success, whilst his inspirational teaching work with youngsters helped reinvigorate many bands in the region.

Following school he worked for Rolls Royce before becoming a musician with the Band of the Grenadier Guards in 1966. Over the next decade he became its principal euphonium under the baton of Major Peter Parkes, whom he considered one of the finest musicians he ever worked with.

Although he had conducted the Crystal Palace Band in London for a few contests, it was Cornwall where his musical future lay, when in 1976 he applied to become Musical Director of Camborne Band. He later revealed that the band helped buy him out of the Army.

Over the next decade he turned Camborne into a commanding contesting force — winning the West of England Regional Championship title on three occasions (1977/78/82). The partnership went on to claim fourth place at the National Final at the Royal Albert Hall in 1977 and 1982.

In addition, Camborne claimed the famous Royal Trophy at the Bugle Bandsmen's Festival under his baton on five occasions (he also won it twice with St Austell and with Mount Charles) as well as the Yeovil Entertainment Contest in 1993. The band also won the Bream Sands Pontins title on four consecutive occasions from 1982-1985, as well as multiple local contests.

Camborne's profile with the public was extended by taking part in the televised Granada Band of the Year contest in 1978 and twice playing in the BBC2 'Best of Brass' series, reaching the final in 1982. They also performed in a memorable 1,000 Voices event with multiple Cornish choirs at the Royal Albert in 1983 as well undertaking a tour to France.

During his tenure he was also the conductor of the highly successful Camborne Youth Band.

In 1985 Derek Greenwood joined St Austell, and over the following years extended his successful freelance work to many other Cornish bands such as well as further afield to Aldbourne, Bideford, Tredegar and Woodfalls, whom he directed at the 1986 British Open.

As Musical Director of St Dennis Band he led them to the Second Section West of England Area title in 1991, whilst with St Keverne he won the Third Section Area title in 1997.

In 2005, they became Second Section National Champion of Great Britain, whilst he enjoyed considerable success with its youth band in becoming National Youth Champion in 2000 and again in 2002. They were declared BBC Radio 2 Youth Band of the Year in 1999 and 2001.

His commitment to youth also saw him become an integral part of the Cornish Youth Band organisation, both as a tutor and course leader. He also inspired countless youngsters to take up brass banding through his work at Truro School, and in 2000 was presented with the Mortimer Medal.

Derek Greenwood took a break from conducting 2011 but returned in 2019 to make his final appearance with St Austell Band at the Bugle contest — a fitting final bow at an event he had graced and had won on eight occasions.

A perceptive adjudicator, news of his passing has brought numerous tributes from throughout the brass banding world. He leaves a wife, son, daughter and three grandchildren.